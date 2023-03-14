Antlerless deer kill still remains short of goal in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s tough to sell the deer hunting public on harvesting more antlerless deer when all they see is antlers in one form or another. After all, most every deer hunter would love to have that trophy buck to hang on their wall. But, to effectively manage a statewide deer population, more of the antlerless deer must be removed from the equation. That’s the dilemma facing Ohio’s deer management authorities.