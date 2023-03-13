Landowners can enroll in the Minnesota Walk-In Access program starting March 15

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Since 2011, the Walk-In Access program has enrolled parcels of 40 acres or larger with high-quality natural cover. This year, landowners can receive $18 per acre enrolled. For more information about what land is eligible for this program, visit the DNR website.