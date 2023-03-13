Additional salmon stocking planned for Lake Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Lake Michigan stocking plans announced earlier for 2023 are moving forward, and the fish in the hatcheries are being raised to make that happen, says Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan basin coordinator. Those plans call for Lake Michigan to receive 1,000,000 Chinook salmon; 300,000 brown trout; 650,000 yearling steelhead and 1,580,000 coho salmon in Michigan waters.