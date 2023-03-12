Caught fish, must travel: some tips for transport

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s no secret that I love fishing wherever I can, and I feel strongly that fishing outside your comfort zone will make you a better angler, no matter the species you seek. But there’s a wrinkle in the fabric of enjoying that catch, especially if you travel far and wide.