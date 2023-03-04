Ohio junior angler Braden McNamara heading to Tennessee to fish collegiately

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Another outstanding young angler from the Ohio junior ranks will be pursuing his college education while a member of a collegiate bass fishing team. Braden McNamara, of Delaware, Ohio, has signed a national letter of intent to attend Carson-Newman (C-N) University in Jefferson City, Tenn.