Is nocturnal feeding to blame for duck slump during the Illinois season?

Horseshoe Lake in Illinois held large numbers of ducks, but hunters still had little success. For years, hunters have floated a theory that ducks are becoming nocturnal feeders as a way to escape hunting pressure. Joey Thurston, DNR site superintendent at Horseshoe Lake and Union County Refuge, stopped short of a full-throated endorsement of that theory, but did offer anecdotal evidence.