Here’s four places where whitetail antler sheds like to hide

It doesn’t take much of a thaw this time of year for me to get antsy. Based on my trail camera observations, there have been shed antlers lying out in the woods since the first of the year, but Old Man Winter has done a bang-up job of keeping them buried ever since in some parts of the Midwest.

Regardless, I know it won’t be long now until I’m lacing up the boots and trying my hand at finding that white gold.

Most deer hunters have spent years by now reading about the basics of shed hunting – you know, food sources, heavy trails, bedding areas, etc. No doubt, these are the places to start. I’m always big on playing the odds, and these areas provide the greatest chances for success. However, if you find yourself striking out on the usual suspects this spring, don’t forget to think outside the box with these four options.

The lone cedar

One of my favorite places to seek out sheds is in a cattle pasture, particularly in areas featuring some notable topography. These areas typically have some south-facing aspects, and the slopes usually have cedar trees on them.

On balmier winter days, there are few warmer places for a buck to bed than next to a cedar.

Those shed hunters in the Driftless Area of southern Minnesota know exactly what I’m talking about.

Specifically, look right at the base of the tree, then circle the entire tree. I’ve seen instances in which a rodent seems to have moved the shed from where it fell so that it’s right up against the trunk, making it a bit tougher to notice.

Don’t be afraid to spend some time in these pastures, checking by every single tree. This is also a great place to look for sheds in ag country.

Oftentimes, deer are drawn to lone trees like moths to flames in these more open settings.

The creek crossing

There’s an interesting spot on the ground I hunt where a creek cuts deeply through two ridge systems, and the deer cross at the tightest spot when moving from ridge to ridge. It’s a dynamite rut funnel, and it also turns up a solid shed every couple of years.

When a buck is coming down the ridge, he’s usually having to put some force into his front hooves due to the steepness, and once at the crossing, he has to jump to get across the narrow creek and reach the other bank. The landing produces enough force upon hitting the opposite bank that it can topple a shed if the abscission line at the pedicle has deteriorated enough.

This is a spot that I check every single year, entirely because it has produced a few dandy sheds over the years. I certainly don’t find a shed here each year, but when I do, it’s typically a nice one. Plus, it’s pretty cool seeing a shed sitting in the creek.

An important note here is that this situation isn’t isolated to water bodies. Anywhere there’s a pinch point that forces deer to jump – whether a creek, ditch, or fence – to get beyond it can be a good spot to find sheds because of the force generated when the buck hits solid ground again.

In the pines

A great place to nab another shed or two is in areas with dense conifers. You’ll often hear these areas referred to as thermal cover, which is a result of a conifer stand’s ability to cut the wind, reduce snow depth at ground level, and maintain a slightly higher temperature than open areas. Those abilities are exactly why deer will seek them out and spend time there.

There are a few small pockets of conifers that I check every year, and it’s rare that I don’t find at least one shed in these spots. The interesting part is that deer don’t seem to bed in these areas often outside of the winter months, but they begin to use them heavily as soon as the snow gets deep.

The very first matched set of sheds I ever found came from one of these areas. I was shed hunting with my dad, and we were picking through a conifer stand when he hollered that he’d found one. I was making my way toward him and was 20 yards away, only a few trees over, when I found a shed.

We reached each other and it was obvious right away it was a set. My guess is that buck spent plenty of time in that conifer patch that winter, and he happened to dump both antlers there as a result.

Behind the barn

Another quirky spot to find a big shed can be right out the back door. This spot obviously depends on the cover, but right behind a barn or shed can yield one of the biggest antlers in the woods. Though it can seem counterintuitive on the surface, right behind the barn is usually one of the safest places for a mature buck to be.

Think about it : Nobody hunts or messes around in the cover by the house or barn. Does the buck constantly see, smell, and hear human activity? You bet, but he tolerates it because he’s never actually disturbed in this spot. On top of that, predators are less likely to harass him here due to the nearby human activity.

One of the coolest sheds that we’ve ever found came from 30 yards behind my dad’s shed. A strangely straight, short-tined, long-beamed 6-point shed, we had never seen this deer before, and we never saw him again. But that winter, he decided that bedding in the sumac and aspen behind the shed was the place to be, and we got lucky enough to pick up his antler because of it.

Shed hunting can be a fickle game, mostly because we’re looking for a needle in a haystack. We’re also competing with a lot of rodents that would love nothing more than to chew those sheds into oblivion.

Apart from simply putting on a lot of boot miles, success can also favor those who think creatively when it comes to where antlers might be lying.

If you have a spot on your place like I’ve described, check it out this spring for antlers, and then look for other off-the-wall places to see if the buck you were watching last year found it a good place to deposit an antler or two.