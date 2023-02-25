A flight delay? Snow geese will arrive in the Upper Midwest eventually

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Despite recent snowstorms, it won’t be long until the spring snow goose migration arrives in the Upper Midwest, with snows, blues, and Ross’ geese of the midcontinent flock moving through western Minnesota and across the eastern Dakotas. When the hundreds of thousands of adult birds that lead the push north to their breeding grounds do get here, waterfowl hunters will meet them as they have for nearly 25 years for the special federally authorized season.