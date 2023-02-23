Thursday, February 23rd, 2023
Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

Dan Small Outdoors Radio – Show 1808

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show comes to State Fair Park March 9-12. Watch crazy trucks race uphill at the Keyes Peak Uphill Truck Drags, March 11 in Florence, Wis. Get a great deal on a Liberty Safe at the Range of Richfield or at the Milwaukee Sports Show. Sign up now for the 20th anniversary Muskie School March 25 in Waunakee. Jeff and Todd Forcier take second place at the Ultimate Panfish League tournament in Faribault, Minn. Dan butchers a sheep and digs out from the storm.

