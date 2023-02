This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio has but a few rivers with trout, but they are good ones. River trout provide some of the memories that smallmouth bass do. I have to go to a beautiful surrounding to find them. Not just any river, one spring fed with cool groundwater, picturesque places I may overlook for other reasons. Trout rivers are the places I want to spend the day.