Friday, February 17th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, February 17th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Beating the winter blues, one fly at a time

Tying flies is one way to help beat back the winter doldrums, and it’s fun and practical. Frischkorn spends a lot of time during the winter not only tying flies for himself but also for his outdoor writer colleagues. (Photo by Jeffrey L. Frischkorn)
Actually, the lie kind of, sort of, started the night before. With my wife, Bev, in Florida for nearly three weeks helping her elderly parents, I was left to fend for myself.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative