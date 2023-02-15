Is wildlife behavior instinctive or adaptive?

How important is “instinct,” and what does the term actually mean?

Websters defines it as “a natural or inherent aptitude, impulse, or capacity” to display rigidly structured behaviors that is heritable, inherent (unlearned), and – from an evolutionary perspective – presumably adaptive.

Conrad Lorenz, the original animal behaviorist, described instincts as “fixed action patterns” and proposed a more extensive definition. To Lorenz, instincts or fixed action patterns were (a) stereotyped, (b) exhibited by all members of at least one sex of a species, (c) heritable, (d) unlearned, (e) triggered by a specific stimulus, and (f) once set in motion, runs its course without any further stimulation.

From these perspectives, it’s clear that, relatively speaking, most of us use the term loosely. For example, consider pretty common assertions like “wolves instinctively avoid humans” or “wildlife is instinctively crepuscular” (more active at dawn and dusk), or “Canada geese instinctively migrate during fall and spring.”

As commonly used, the word “instinct” describes patterns of (sometimes very complicated) behavior that apparently serves some “self-evident” or “adaptive” purpose.

From a biological perspective, however, truly “instinctive” behavior is rare and sometimes, ridiculously maladaptive. To wit:

• Captive stickleback fish initiate behavioral reproductive displays whenever presented with something red no matter the situation.

• A cardinal responded to the gaping of a pet goldfish by regurgitating food as it would in response to gaping by nestlings.

• When offered a choice between brooding their own clutch of eggs or a dummy egg five times bigger, herring gulls reliably select the bigger dummy egg.

• Black-headed gulls invariably chose larger clutches of eggs over smaller clutches, regardless of whether the smaller clutch is their own.

The fact that such maladaptive behaviors persist in otherwise successful species poses a challenge to the concept of natural selection.

Not surprisingly, biologists have sought ways to explain those challenges away.

Darwin’s answer was that, while certain instinctive behaviors might be maladaptive inter-specifically (e.g., between predators and prey), on balance they might still be adaptive intra-specifically. To wit, any attribute or behavior that promotes reproductive fitness (e.g., size, strength, behavioral displays) by enhancing mate choice by females arguably confers an adaptive reproductive advantage despite the survival costs it imposes on individuals. In a sense, this (I think) is what hunters mean when they assert that well antlered bucks are essential for healthy deer populations.

But I digress. Is there a better word than “instinct,” perhaps a term that describes how complicated behaviors weave together inherent tendencies with learning? The short answer is yes and from an unlikely source.

Although Freud was an accomplished big game hunter, saltwater angler, and somewhat of a conservationist, not many (any) biologists refer to his work. Nonetheless, early on, Freud wrote quite a bit about instinct (e.g., his 1915 paper entitled “Instincts and their Vicissitudes.”

Later on, however, he began using the word “Trieb” which translates as “urge,” “impulse,” “impetus,” “desire,” or “drive.” From an ecological perspective “Trieb” or “Triben” makes a lot more sense than instinct because it refers to motivation (and not to whatever behaviors might result because of motivation). To me, it makes a lot more sense to say large predators, for example, “are motivated” to avoid humans than to say they instinctively avoid them.

The former term is more flexible (motivations can and do change) and it avoids the misperception that the behavior in question is unchangeable. For example, to say that waterfowl “are motivated” to move south or north as a function of day-length is more useful than to say that they do so “instinctively” because recent decades have demonstrated that migration timing and distances are more flexible than previously recognized.

Most folks would agree that using the right words matter if for no other reason than imprecise speech leads to miscommunication, misunderstanding, and errors in how we think (the premise behind the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis). It’s more likely than not that many of the behaviors that we see wildlife display are less instinct and more motivated adaptations to humans and anthropogenic changes to the landscape.

When it comes to wildlife, just as in quantum physics, observation changes what’s observed.

Editor’s note: Russ Mason, Ph.D., is the DNR executive in residence and adjunct professor in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Michigan State University.