Pennsylvania Letters to the Editor: Many thoughts on deer opener

Commentaries and letters are the opinion of the writers; not necessarily that of Pennsylvania Outdoor News.

Alternating deer openers

Has anyone suggested the idea of alternating years for the opening day of deer season? For instance, even years would have a Monday opener, odd years a Saturday opener.

Some might say – “that’s too complicated!” But it could be easily advertised by the Game Commission each year.

I think a large percentage of hunters would be willing to try it.

Craig Rosen Upper Bucks County, Pa.

Cynical about Steiner

I absolutely loved that this paper published the Commentary by retired Fish Commission management employee Bob Steiner about stocked pheasants.

One hundred percent of what he said about pheasants (excluding the claimed shooting accident report) can be said about the stocked trout that he made a fine living dumping (or watching his workers dump) into the waters of the commonwealth.

It must be nice to be so self-unaware of your own hypocrisy.

I have no doubt that Steiner has a senior lifetime hunting license, so he contributes nothing but his bile toward the pheasant program.

I hunt pheasants and would gladly pay more for the stamp. The Game Commission is doing an outstanding job with the pheasant program, and I hope it continues far into the future.

Greg Szumlanski Friedensburg, Pa.

Saturday is better

My family lives in southern Lancaster County and we hunt in Tioga County. I am 59 and have been hunting this area since I was 13.

Before I had a son of hunting age, I would definitely have wanted to keep the Monday opener, even though it cost me more in lost work time.

RELATED STORY: Pennsylvania hunters pack game commission meeting, want change

Then my son came of age to hunt deer.

He only gets Monday off school, so we could only get part of a day’s hunting before needing to leave camp to head home.

This made no sense to me, so my son and I would hunt the first Saturday and then come home Sunday and sometimes hunting the last Saturday and coming home Sunday. A lot of driving for little hunting.

Then came the Saturday opener, with Sunday hunting, too. Now we leave on Thanksgiving morning, scout Thanksgiving afternoon and maybe a little Friday.

No, it is not the same, but my son and I get to hunt 2 1⁄2 days together.

So, there are pros and cons to both sides. Every licensed hunter should get a vote. The majority should win the decision and the arguing must stop.

Regardless of the outcome, we will still be hunting.

Brian Shimp Strasburg, Pa.

Misses CCC program

I enjoyed reading the article by Karl Blankenship on the Civilian Conservation Corps, My father and my uncle were enrolled in this program in the late 1930s, when they were teenagers.

With their $30 monthly wage, they kept $5 and sent $25 home, which is equivalent to $532 in today’s money. That extra income was a big help for struggling families during the Great Depression years.

Out of their portion of the money they would sometimes send home a box of “Mallo Cup chocolates” for their young siblings to enjoy.

Another great benefit derived from the CCC program was the fact that it had prepared them for what was to come … World War II.

The boys got used to being away from home and living a military-type lifestyle. Dad said, during the war, the first few days aboard ship, some of the boys, who were not in the CCC camps, would cry at night because they were homesick.

I think this country would have definitely benefited from the continuation of this program.

Jim Powell Coal Township, Pa.

Hunting during rut

I read in the editor’s Sept. 30 column that the percentage of deer taken by bowhunters in Pennsylvania is 37%, ranked at about the middle of 16 mentioned states.

He also noted that the archery season was extended in 2020, giving archers a “chance to hunt deeper into the whitetail breeding season.”

In the September issue of the Game Commission’s magazine, Pa. Game News, a small entry about the Big Game Records Program stated that 108 bucks were entered for last year’s season, 91 by archers and 17 taken with a firearm.

An unbalanced number to say the least. When you think of all the limiting factors archers face, you would think the numbers should be reversed.

I believe that when you consider these numbers, a strong argument can be made for the need of the seventh week of hunting that includes the rut.

Albert (Bert) Cramer Bolivar, Pa.

Listen to Pa. hunters

In response to Ben Moyer’s column., “Deer opener politics a bad precedent,” it would be nice to keep politics and politicians out of Game Commission decisions, except in this case politics is the exact reason that the opening day of deer season was changed.

Sen. Dan Laughlin was solely responsible for the change in the opening day. And, I might add, in spite of what the majority of his constituents wanted.

Laughlin even mentioned his college student children in his lobbying efforts. Talk about self serving. If the board of commissioners would have listened to the majority of hunters instead of Laughlin, this never would have became an issue.

I pretty much agree with Moyer and his column.

Leave politics out of Game Commission policy. Listen to the majority of hunters.

Luke Grolemund Harborcreek, Pa.

Need to wear orange

I do a lot of hunting in the Michaux Forest in Cumberland and Adams counties. This area is besieged and overused by ATVs, mountain bikers, horseback riders and hikers most months of the year.

Having said that, I realize that state forests are there for everyone to use. Relating to the Sunday-hunting issue, various user groups voiced their concerns when Sunday hunting was proposed and OK’d the other year.

But what I have witnessed so far is that these non-hunting user groups are still using the Michaux as heavy or heavier than before.

My concern is safety for all concerned. I can cite numerous incidents during hunting seasons where most non-hunting members of the user groups are using the forest wearing no orange safety garments, creating very unsafe conditions.

Opening more Sunday hunting opportunities is simply creating a greater chance of even more conflicts because most of the user groups are more active on weekends.

In the event that more Sunday hunting becomes law, wouldn’t it make sense to make it mandatory for non-hunting user groups to wear safety orange anytime they are in state forests throughout Pennsylvania?

Larry Shelley Manheim, Pa.

Pheasant stocking

On Nov. 1, I went to Ricketts Glen with my dog for pheasants. The parking lot was empty. No other hunters showed up by 11 a.m.

Next day, empty again.

Then., at 9 a.m., hunters started pulling in, 10 vehicles in less than an hour. Then the bird-stocking trucks arrive.

This is the fourth year since moving here I’ve dealt with this. Wasting time, money and gas. I could be hunting other things. Three to five days after stocking the birds are prey for predators.

I’ve asked several people how they know year after year exactly when stockings will occur. Some brush it off while others admit that they know someone who tells them.

The Game Commission claims the four-day window for stocking is all about safety. What a joke. I hunted New Jersey for 11 years. They stock at night three days a week from early November until Dec. 31.

I’ve taken kids out for the youth hunt. You put up 10 to 15 birds in an hour or so. Then, take that same kid out three or four days after stocking in November and you’re lucky to flush anything.

And they never stock on a Friday so cabin owners can have some luck.

Edward Culler Berwick, Pa.

2 separate openers

For the past several years l’ve been reading the pros and cons for starting the first day of antlered deer season on Saturday or Monday. I offer a simple solution.

Start the first day of antlered season on the Monday after Thanksgiving in the three northern regions; start the three southern regions on Saturday following Thanksgiving.

To make sure every license holder doesn’t have two opening days, you must decide which one when you buy your license. Decide where your opening day is to be, northern region or southern region.

It would be noted on your license – you won’t be able to hunt on both opening days. This would help the businesses in the three northern units as well as giving hunters time to open up camps.

Hunters in all regions would get to hunt on an opening day. This won’t help hunters who are not able to get off work or school, but it would help matters just a little bit.

Ed Farzati United, Pa.

How hunting changed

In my opinion, three things have made a major change to hunting in Pennsylvania.

Number one is the advent of the coyote. They kill thousands of fawns. And it’s hard to imagine the coyotes not cleaning up on CWD deer. I wonder sometimes if they’re the reason why some hunters aren’t seeing as many deer as they used to.

Number two is the yellow posted sign. How many out there can remember being a 14-year-old leaving their house on a Saturday morning with the ole single shot and walking for miles in any direction and never seeing a posted sign?

How far can you walk now?

The crazy part is that it is the same people who grew up in those days now have all their ground posted or painted purple … and for what?

Number three is the lack of new hunters – no kids. How many people reading this came from a large family?

How many children did you have? Or your brothers and sisters – two or three probably at the most.

For example, Altoona High School used to graduate 1,200 to 1,500 kids a year; now it graduates fewer than 500. That’s 700 kids a year who aren’t buying a hunting license

If you take a kid out hunting and he doesn’t see any deer, it’s because the coyotes have taught them to be more alert or the deer are hiding behind the posted signs, eating crops specially planted for them.

Pat Lidwell Ashville, Pa.

Mad about martens

So the Game Commission wants to introduce martens into our woods. If you Google martens on the internet, their description always says the fact that their diet includes “eggs.”

A Game Commission employee who will be traveling our state to provide information regarding martens and “selling” the commissions’ proposal to introduce martens to our state says martens pose no problem to our turkey and grouse population; I disagree.

I’m pretty certain that the commission has already decided to introduce martens into our state despite how much push-back is given by concerned citizens and sportsmen.

Just like past and present, Pennsylvania deer managers have shoved “deer annihilation” policies down our throats (aka “opportunities”), I’m sure marten introduction will be implemented in our state.

Just another gaslighting technique by the Game Commission.

Rich Mosko Franklin, Pa.

Wants Monday back

We finally have a commonsense solution to go back to a Monday opener for buck season. It will affect butchers, taxidermists, restaurant owners, sporting goods store owners, etc.

Let us also consider the time of fellowship with others. It’s not only about shooting a deer.

If Sen. Laughlin would have had to take a cut in pay like the northern business owners did, he never would have tried to pass the change to a Saturday opener.

Ivan Martin Ephrata, Pa.

SB 431 is a bad idea

Senate Bill 431 is going to ruin hunting for old guys like me. Why? Because I don’t use computers for anything, so I will not be able to purchase a doe tag.

RELATED STORY: Changes on tap for antlerless license sales in Pennsylvania

All this bill does is enable people to have a buck tag, doe tag and as many DMAP tags as possible.

I know people who have up to 10 tags, nine of them for does. All I want is a chance to harvest one deer, be it a buck or doe.

In the 52 years I’ve been hunting, I would not hunt a doe if I got a buck. My family can only eat one deer.

I call Senate Bill 431 the “Game Hog Bill.” How many deer does one person need?

Herb Olay Ridgway, Pa.

Wants prion proof

According to the Game Commission, CWD is caused by prions in the ground. Where is the proof?

Research done in Texas and in Project NOAHH shows that CWD is not caused by prions, but by a previously undiscovered species of bacteria.

Prions are a by-product of the bacterial infection.

These researchers say there is a 12-24 month incubation period following the initial infection for prions to show up in diseased animals.

The answer is not controlling the disease by shooting all the deer. It might be in trying to find out what kind of bacterial infection this is. We need to learn how to control it and is this something that occurred naturally, or is it man-made.

At the rate the Game Commission is going, the next species the agency tries to reintroduce into the wild may be the white-tailed deer, much like it did in the late 1940s and early ‘50s with Michigan deer.

Dan Gray Warren, Pa.

Recall good ol’ days

I treasure memories of the past when hunting wasn’t as complicated as it is today. We had plenty of rabbits, grouse, squirrels, woodcock and deer.

We didn’t have a large digest of 72 pages. A small digest back then could be carried in your license holder. It named all the seasons and regulations.

Bounties were paid on predators that were destroying the wildlife we hunted.

The Game Commission gave us box traps to catch residential rabbits and released them in the wild.

Hunters in great numbers headed to their cabins the week before deer season, wearing their Woolrich clothing.

Restaurants and firehalls offered early breakfasts on the first day of deer season.

Cameras in the woods have replaced shouting. Deer and turkey movement are listed by the day, time and date, now.

Today’s regulations on antlers favor mentored and junior hunters, ignoring senior hunters.

Sadly, these and other days are gone. I guess it’s called progress.

Dave Connolly Pittsburgh, Pa.