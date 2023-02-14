Pa. Game Commission backs regs for urine-based deer attractants

Harrisburg — Pennsylvania game commissioners took action on urine–based deer attractants during its Jan. 28 meeting, but they didn’t discuss banning the products.

Instead, the board approved a resolution in support of the development of regulations that would govern the collection, testing, manufacturing and distribution of cervid urine or biological products.

The goal is to make sure that no CWD-infected products are spread on the landscape.

According to the resolution, the voluntary Herd Health Certification Program for captive deer farms, along with the mandatory Herd Monitoring Program – the former is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service while the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture regulates the latter – don’t provide complete protection from CWD.

Among the data cited as evidence, CWD was detected at 12 Herd Certification Program facilities and 39 Herd Monitoring Program operations as of Jan. 9, including one facility that shipped a positive deer to another state.

Since there are no regulations or independent authority to test for the presence of CWD prions in urine attractants, per the resolution, and no listing of facilities that produce the attractants, traceability of the products is lacking.

The resolution approved by the board expresses support for the development of regulations to oversee the collection, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of cervid urine or biological products.

If the USDA or any third party were to provide oversight of the cervid urine industry, the Game Commission would support such an effort.

“There’s a belief that regulations could do some good,” said agency spokesman Travis Lau. “Regulation could help address any concerns over the urine-based deer attractants.”

Last year, the Game Commission board considered a motion that would make it unlawful to use or possess urine-based deer attractants (and other cervid excretions), or their synthetic counterparts.

The board voted 4-4 on the proposal, and the tie vote meant the measure wasn’t approved.

The commissioners who voted against the proposal didn’t dispute that CWD prions exist in deer urine or that the products could pose a risk. However, they said that more information is needed to determine the risk posed by use of the products.

According to Andrea Korman, supervisor of the commission’s CWD Section, the CWD issue hasn’t waned.

Since it was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012, she said, the size of disease management areas has expanded every year and boundaries are constantly updated.

Korman added that Disease Management Area 2, where the first CWD case was found in Adams County, has grown from 892 square miles in 2013 to 8,300 square miles in 2022.

Also, she noted that there have been 22 instances this hunting season where hunters harvested multiple CWD-positive deer in Wildlife Management Unit 4A.

Positive tests of sick deer have also increased in Wildlife Management Area 4A, she pointed out. In 2017 there were 19 reports of deer appearing sick that were ultimately tested, and five were positive for CWD.

This season, there have been 26 reports of sick deer in unit 4A, and 20 tested positive for CWD.

“We are in the process of revising our CWD Response Plan – which was implemented in 2020,” she said. “I think it’s fair to say we’re in need of some changes.”