Notes off a soiled cuff: Thoughts on deer, elk, anti-hunters and game and fish commisioners

Last year, the state of Michigan instituted mandatory reporting of deer harvests – a move many want to see made in Pennsylvania. From early returns, it appears that hunters are generally accepting the new system, and the state has been overestimating its hunter deer harvest for years. No surprise there.

In reporting their deer kills, Michigan hunters are required to pinpoint the exact location of their kills on a digital map. That’s been the only hang-up so far. Big bucks have supposedly been reported killed in the middle of Lake Superior and in downtown Detroit. More than 10% of hunters reportedly never moved the location pin on the website’s reporting page.

– Just saw that the state of Kentucky recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its elk program. The animals were introduced there in 1997. More than 12,000 elk roam the mountains of Kentucky today.

Compare that to Pennsylvania’s elk reintroduction, which dates back to the 1920s. We have an estimated 1,400 animals.

– If you have purchased eggs at the grocery store recently and been shocked by their high price, you have seen the impact of bird flu, which is spread by migrating wild waterfowl. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has revealed that the avian influenza virus has been detected in mammals including skunks, bears, a raccoon, a red fox and minks in eight states.

Most of that spread has been attributed to predators eating infected birds, but the agency reports the highly contagious virus appears to be spreading among minks and may be headed toward humans. What that portends, who knows?

– In a development likely headed to Pennsylvania soon, an anti-hunting organization is continuing its effort to put a stop to coyote hunting events in Illinois.

The Humane Society of the United States submitted a petition to Illinois Department of National Resources demanding that the agency “initiate rule-making to prohibit cruel, unnecessary wildlife-killing contests in the state.” At least 20 contests that target coyotes and foxes for cash and prizes took place across Illinois in 2022.

Illinois DNR has not acknowledged receipt of the petition, nor has it issued a public response. However other groups have joined HSUS in its effort. By the way, we’ll have about 28 coyote hunts here this winter.

– A recent national report lists Pennsylvania as first in antlerless deer harvest per square mile at 5.2, followed by Delaware, 4.4, Maryland 4.1, and Alabama 3.5. Think about that. Seems unlikely, doesn’t it?

– Watching the Game and Fish & Boat commissions for a long time, I have seen quite a few initiatives pushed through by commissioners that the staffs of the agencies hated. And after the commissioners in question left the boards, things reverted back to the way they were.

The Game Commission’s recent announcement that Wildlife Management Unit 2G will be reabsorbing unit 2H reminded me of this. A decade ago, Game Commission staff clearly didn’t want to split the two – believing it was a bad idea – but they were strong-armed into it.

Another example was the wild pheasant recovery areas. Commission biologists knew they wouldn’t work, but a commissioner left them no choice. After millions of dollars were spent and wild birds didn’t persist, board terms ended, and the so-called “WPRAs” went away.

Some potential initiatives didn’t happen. At the Fish & Boat Commission awhile back, several commissioners tried to push through a tailwaters (below dams) trout fishing program the staff opposed. The concept – which would have wiped out thriving smallmouth fisheries – failed.

As I recall, some years ago, the first time a proposed deer-urine-use-by-hunters ban came up, it was pushed by a president commissioner, and the staff stopped it. Now, it appears the positions are reversed.

Finally – and don’t laugh at this because it’s true – more than a few years ago, I remember when two game commissioners were, for some strange reason, pushing to have the atlatl approved as a hunting instrument. But the staff strongly opposed and managed to stop them.

But finally, one lasting commissioner-propelled initiative that will go down as genius was Fish & Boat’s Unassessed Wild Trout Waters program. And former Commissioner Bill Worobec, of Williamsport, deserves so much credit because he was the bulldog who made it happen.