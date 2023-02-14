Group recognizes animal waste as part of Lake Erie’s harmful algal blooms

Toledo, Ohio — In the just released 2022 annual report by the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), the organization addresses Lake Erie’s chronic water quality woes that now cost Toledo water customers an extra $100 per year due to harmful algal blooms.

A number of causes affect Western Lake Erie water quality, which is the source of drinking water for 500,000 local residents, supports economic activities, produces commercial and sport fish, and provides bird watching and other coastal recreational opportunities.

Some topics addressed in the council’s 28-page Agenda for Lake Erie 2023-24 publication include the roles of the ongoing Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) study, determining the value and implementation strategies of the H2Ohio Program Initiative, improving wastewater treatment and stormwater management, and restoring and protecting natural drainage in light of the loss of protection of 30,000 miles of ephemeral wetland streams through recent state legislative actions.

TMACOG criticizes Ohio’s state agency’s handling of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), noting their impact as a largely unregulated source of non-point source nutrient loading that leads to harmful algal blooms (HABs) in the Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB), citing Ohio EPA’s 2020 Nutrient Mass Balance Study.

That study calculates that nutrient pollution from mostly non-point sources – commercial fertilizer and manure applied to agricultural fields – are the driving force behind the HABs, contributing an estimated 90% in the Maumee River, 91% in the Portage River, and 93% in the Sandusky River – far more than municipal sewage.

TMACOG writes, “Although many efforts have focused on cropland, it is increasingly apparent that nutrient contributions from animal production industries in the WLEB are underestimated. Nutrient reductions will not be achieved through incentive programs like H2Ohio when legal and illegal sources of manure are continually allowed to enter waterways of Ohio.”

The group points to the 2022 Environmental Working Group Study that identified more than 2,500 of these facilities in the WLEB, with an estimated 90% that are not monitored through any permitting system.

In 2001, the State of Ohio shifted permitting authority for CAFOs from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA). This regulatory authority was contingent upon approval by U.S. EPA, which was denied in November 2022.

TMACOG notes that ongoing nutrient pollution in Lake Erie’s Western Basin has not prompted a reduction in the expansion of the animal production industry in the WLEB and recommends that Ohio’s Maumee Nutrient TMDL include detailed plans to tie permitting criteria to nutrient reduction, improve regulatory programs to control manure runoff, and ensure enforcement of illegal manure discharges into waterways and tile drains.

They also recommend that the ODA formally works with OEPA and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to ensure permit requirements for animal production facilities properly account for the size of operation, watershed impairments, surrounding land use, and proximity to environmentally sensitive areas prior to issuing new permits to install or operate.

Then, also include local governments in the approval process for new or expanded animal production facilities, allow sufficient time and information for local planning agencies, decision-making bodies, and the public to ensure that facilities align with a community’s long-term environmental, economic, and transportation plans.

TMACOG recommends that the NRCS 590 standard of no more than 50 parts per million soil test phosphorous should be (equally) applicable to manure, commercial fertilizer, and biosolids and implemented through all permitting requirements and funding programs.

ODA should maintain records that will allow it to monitor the application and transport of commercial fertilizer, manure, and biosolids for all agricultural and landscaping uses, estimated tile density and record of new tile installed, square footage of animal production facilities, number of animals, manure applications, and legacy nutrient hot spots.

Many of these recommendations align with recent efforts by the Lake Erie Waterkeeper Association and other local advocacy groups to properly address Ohio’s CAFO regulation shortcomings.