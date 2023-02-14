Dave Maloney focuses on accountability as new chair of House Game and Fisheries Committee in Pa.

Harrisburg — State Rep. Dave Maloney, R-Berks, has a lengthy list of topics he’d like to address as the new chairman of the House Game and Fisheries Committee in Pennsylvania.

Most of them involve accountability with the state game and fish agencies and making sure the interests of hunters and anglers are represented.

“Some people are honored to be named to head a major committee such as Game and Fisheries, but I take it as a duty,” said Maloney, who has hunted for 50 years and harvested a whitetail buck that qualified for the Pope and Young record book, in addition to accomplishing the Triple Trophy with a bow.

Maloney was appointed to lead the committee on Jan. 27, and an issue that has been the subject of much debate recently is one that he’s eager to address.

When the Pennsylvania Game Commission changed the opening day of the statewide firearms deer season from Monday to the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, the issue has divided sportsmen and women.

During the Jan. 28 meeting, the Game Commission board granted preliminary approval to a list of seasons for 2023-24 which included retaining the Saturday opener.

Maloney said the move has generated a tremendous amount of controversy, and he added it doesn’t appear that hunters’ concerns are being heard.

“That’s a problem. It’s unfortunate that an unaccountable, unelected body (board of commissioners) makes decisions that don’t always seem to be in the best interest of sportsmen,” he said.

The legislative process is how you address those issues, he added, alluding to pending legislation that would move the deer season opener back to Monday.

When it comes to legislative involvement in hunting issues that pertain to social aspects rather than biological, Maloney said legislators have a duty to help find a solution.

“Elected officials are supposed to have oversight over all state agencies,” he said.

“We are the elected voice of the people. The commission boards are appointed through a political process. It’s somewhat dishonest to think there shouldn’t be a representative republic in place to be involved.”

If the Monday opener bill does come before the House Game and Fisheries Committee, Maloney said it would be given a fair consideration. As far as holding a hearing on the issue, he didn’t believe it would be necessary in this case.

“I don’t like to waste anyone’s time. I’m not so sure a hearing is going to change anything because the data on this has already been established,” he said.

“You look at the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and all of those things. There is a clear impact here.”

As a legislator, Maloney has frequently been involved in hunting and fishing issues in the past. He has been at the forefront of combating chronic wasting disease, securing $1 million in the state budget for CWD research.

And has been supportive of restoration efforts for the ruffed grouse. He also authored legislation that requires school districts to allow the Game Commission to use public school facilities to hold hunter safety courses.

And, as a lifelong hunter, trapper and angler, Maloney said he prides himself on being accessible to anyone with a concern or question about the outdoors.

“I get calls all the time on a wide range of issues. I never shy away from it because these are issues that should be centered on Title 34, factual evidence our heritage and traditions. Those things are important,” he said.

“This committee should be focused on the sportsmen and sportswomen of our commonwealth.”

Maloney also mentioned the economic impacts of hunting and fishing on Pennsylvania’s economy, bringing in approximately $1.5 billion annually, he said.

The Game Commission and Fish & Boat Commission each rely heavily on fees and license purchases, and as a result most of the power of the Game and Fisheries Committee lies in oversight over how the monies of sportsmen and women are used, ostensibly, on their behalf, Maloney explained.

“The Game and Fisheries Committee is unique in that, yes, we can pass legislation, but much of what drives the concerns of hunters and anglers are the policies these agencies implement,” he said.

“We, as lawmakers, can and should influence those policies where and when appropriate.”