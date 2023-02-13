Spirit Lake North Watershed Project between Iowa, Minnesota shows conservation without borders

Located east of Iowa’s Mini-Wakan State Park entrance (north side of Big Spirit Lake) on the Grade Road or Stateline Road, sits a parcel of farmland that almost always floods in the spring and again during heavy spring and summer rains.

The temporary nutrient-rich water is then drained across into McClelland Slough, finally reaching Big Spirit Lake. Conservationists, clean-water groups and lake homeowners in the Iowa Great Lakes Watershed have worked for years to secure this property.

That dream has now become a reality. In May of 2022, Pheasants Forever Minnesota worked out an agreement with the owners to purchase this 195.5 acres of farmland using their internal land loan fund and additional partner funding.

Eran Sandquist, Minnesota state coordinator for Pheasants Forever, is excited that the property has been secured.

“Although Pheasants Forever purchased the property, there are so many other groups that have come together with this project,” Sandquist said. “Even though the land is in Minnesota, it is in the Iowa Great Lakes Watershed and directly affects Big Spirit Lake and all the lakes in the Okoboji chain. We have partners in both Minnesota and Iowa that have worked to make this happen. It truly is an example of conservation without borders.”

The Spirit Lake North Watershed Project

Projects like this don’t just happen in a few weeks or even a year. It will take time to put all this together.

“This will become a multi-year project,” Sandquist said. “It is common for a project like this to take 3-5 years to complete.” When completed, it will be developed into the following:

The original wetland area will be reclaimed, and water will be slowed and allowed to drop its contaminants prior to entering the Iowa Great Lakes system.

Additional benefits of this acquisition include the following: the restoration of a large habitat complex critical to resident and migrant wildlife species; a premier public recreation/education area that will be used by citizens from many states; and demonstration of the dramatic effects that can be realized when new and diverse groups of partners address common conservation needs without regards to political boundaries.

Wetland restoration (estimated 90-100-acres) and tall grass prairie restoration for the rest. This will provide an estimated 85 percent reduction in phosphorus and nitrogen annually and a reduction of 30 tons of sediment per two-inch rainfall to Big Spirit Lake.

New wetland and grassland habitats for wildlife, reduced soil erosion, improved water quality, reduced runoff, reduced flooding and sequestration of carbon.

Current steps: fundraising

While the Minnesota Pheasants Forever works through the project, the Spirit Lake Protective Association (SLPA) has become a major partner in fundraising to complete this project and help pay back the loan.

John Smeltzer, Vice President of the SLPA, shares the organization’s excitement for the project. Smeltzer notes the purchase of this farmland is crucial in continuing to improve water quality of not only Big Spirit Lake but the entire Iowa Great Lakes Watershed.

“The Spirit Lake North Watershed Project will provide an estimated 85 percent reduction in phosphorus and nitrogen annually from entering Big Spirit Lake,” SLPA board member Joe Ulman said. “Plus, there will be a reduction of 30 tons of sediment per two-inch rainfall to Big Spirit Lake.”

According to Smeltzer, “The fundraising efforts began in August. By this past December, the SLPA board itself had already donated $20,000. At the same time, the SLPA received a $5,000 donation from the East Okoboji Lake Improvement Corporation (EOLIC).”

Smeltzer and Ulman cannot believe the enthusiasm with which organizations, businesses and individuals have stepped up in just the past month. As of February, the SLPA has now raised $150,000, and they recently received a $100,000 commitment for the Dickinson County Water Quality Commission.

“It’s another example how people in the Iowa Great Lakes area and beyond step up to help complete clean water projects,” Smeltzer said. “Plus, the commitment from the Dickinson County Water Quality Commission is extremely important.”

When this project is completed, a marker will be placed at the land to show the names of donors who donated a minimum of $1,000.

To learn more about the fundraising options or to donate, contact President Kirk Huisenga at SpiritLakeProtective@gmail.com. Mailing address is P. O. Box 51, Spirit Lake, IA. 51360.

Visit the SLPA website for more information.