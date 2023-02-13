Chesapeake Bay Report shows bleak outlook for fisheries, water quality, but help may be coming

In the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s 2022 State of the Bay Report, the mid-Atlantic’s primary watershed draining through most of Pennsylvania as well as Maryland and Virginia, received a stagnant grade of D+, remaining unchanged since the organization’s 2020 report.

This report paints a dim picture for the immediate outlook on both recreational and commercial fisheries in the Chesapeake Bay region, as well as water quality in general.

CBF Science Policy Director Harry Campbell, a Pennsylvania native, explained that the three major categories the report assesses are pollution, habitat, and fisheries. Currently, there’s still work to be done in all three areas.

“About 64,000 square miles — roughly half of Pennsylvania’s land mass drains to the Chesapeake Bay,” Campbell said. “This report assesses the biological, physical, and chemical makeup of the streams, not only in the upper reaches of the watershed here in Pennsylvania, but everything that we send downstream as well. More than 28,000 miles of our streams are polluted statewide, which quite frankly, isn’t good enough.”

CBF Senior Scientist Chris Moore, who resides far downstream in Virginia can attest that things aren’t going nearly as well as they should be.

“In terms of habitat, underwater grasses have taken a hit over the past few years. These grasses are the great green filters, cleaning the water and serving as critical structure for crab and game fish nurseries. Water clarity really drives the number of grasses that are available, and especially wet years with rapid drainage and sedimentation are detrimental to the grasses and oyster beds as well.”

“Total acreage of underwater grass has hovered around 70,000 annually after hitting a high of 105,000 acres in 2018. Coinciding with less underwater grass availability, both striped bass and blue crab numbers have taken a dive in recent years,” Moore said.

The juvenile striped bass survey found low numbers in Maryland, but states along the Atlantic coast have really stepped up with stronger measures to reduce the number of fish harvested in hopes to boost the population over the next decade. Right now, it’s well below target.

“The winter dredge count for blue crabs was most alarming, as the results represented the lowest number of crabs in the bay since the survey began in 1989. This species is a valuable resource as a commercial fishery, people love to eat them, and they are an iconic species for the area.”

While juvenile oyster counts showed a promising resurgence because of large-scale sanctuary restoration projects forming new vertical reef structures in Maryland and Virginia, the bay still suffers drastically from excessive sedimentation and runoff.

“Sedimentation is smothering habitats. It is the leading cause of issues in the watershed,” Campbell said. “Nitrogen and phosphorus — even road salt — play a major factor as well, but it’s really a matter of keeping what is intended to be on the land on the land and not in the water.”

Fortunately, help may be on the way, however, as new federal funding has allowed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute $20 billion of the Inflation Reduction Act toward Farm Bill conservation programs that can be directly applied to reduce agricultural pollution at its source.

On top of that, the Pennsylvania legislature recently approved $154 million of the $220 million from the Clean Streams Fund toward a new statewide program to support family farmers in designing and implementing practices that help keep soils and nutrients on the farm instead of in streams. It will be called the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.

“These recent commitments have helped give the Commonwealth something it hasn’t had in some time — momentum,” Campbell said. “These recent investments, along with enhancing its latest watershed implementation plan and being held accountable along the way, would be significant steps toward reaching the 2025 pollution-reduction goals.”

That’s promising news for the bay and all who love to recreate there and enjoy its many rewards, most of all clean water. Keep it clean and the rest will fall into place.