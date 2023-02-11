Tiny baits, little fish, and a visit in the ice house from an otter

I’ve been focusing on catching large bluegills, and I’ve had some success.

The variety of baits I’ve been using has run the gamut from tiny minnow imitators to 1⁄32-ounce tungsten jigs.

I’d say the tiny minnow imitators have been the most successful. Believe it or not, they work just as well without wax worms or larvae as they do with the bait, but there are instances, especially when fishing in deep water, when live bait enhances the presentation.

If you’ve ever checked the stomachs of large bluegills, you’ve probably found a variety of foods, such as larvae, blood leeches, and sometimes tiny bluegills about the size of dimes. Big bluegills are opportunists and yes, they eat their own just like most efficient predators.

I have found as many as 11 tiny bluegills inside of a 9-inch bluegill.

Manufacturers make a variety of tiny minnow imitators, and my favorites are the ones with just one treble on the back. This minimizes line problems, and the baits are so tiny that one treble does the trick.

Impaling a wax worm on a back-end treble can sometimes affect the bait’s balance, so I go without live bait most of the time. Keep the action subtle. These baits often rotate by themselves after being jigged gently.

The hairy visitor

Recently, I was jigging for fish while inside my portable two-person fishing shack when I noticed a series of bubbles coming from a second hole. The bubbling resembled a pan of boiling water. This was most bizarre.

As I watched the bubbles, an otter popped up through the hole! It looked around and decided to head back down into the water.

What I remember vividly was its long, brown toenails along my ice hole. It’s a good thing he didn’t want to come up into my portable, because they have a reputation for being pretty ornery when threatened.

Over the years, I’ve had beavers swim below my hole and an occasional muskrat, but never an otter.

This was what I’ll call an “otter trifecta:” fishing in Otter Tail County, fishing inside of my Otter portable fish house, and the visit from an otter. There ya go!