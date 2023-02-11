Rising success rates for Michigan bear hunters could mean fewer licenses in some units

Muskegon, Mich. — The Michigan DNR is proposing a slight increase in the desired state bear harvest for the next two years, though with fewer licenses in many bear management units.

DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Cody Norton presented recommendations for the next two-year bear regulation cycle to the Natural Resources Commission at its Feb. 9 meeting in Lansing, and commissioners could approve the conservation order next month.

“We’re trying to kill the same number or more bears in every unit, but because success rates have gone up, it’s resulted in less tags,” Norton told Michigan Outdoor News.

The DNR is suggesting the harvest of 11 more bears over last year in the Carney BMU, 17 more bears in the Baldwin BMU, and an additional two bears in the Gladwin BMU, as well as a dozen proposed changes to regulations and season structure.

“All of the other units, we’re proposing to harvest the same number of bears,” Norton said.

The DNR is suggesting 85 fewer licenses than in 2022 for the Red Oak BMU, reducing the number to 685, and about 20 fewer licenses in the Gladwin BMU, reducing the total of 100. The DNR wants to increase licenses by 55 to 395 in the Baldwin BMU.

In the Upper Peninsula, the proposal would keep the current quota of 500 licenses in the Amasa BMU, and reduce licenses by five in the Baraga BMU, for a quota of 1,540. The DNR wants to cut licenses in the Bergland BMU by 130 to 920, and by 65 to 885 in the Gwinn BMU. The increased harvest in Carney would be accomplished with no license quota change, keeping the quota at 550.

In the Newberry BMU, licenses would decrease by 165 from the 2022 quota to 1,005, while the proposal would keep Drummond Island licenses at six.

Most of the license reductions, Norton said, are “due to success rates going up in recent years,” though it’s the opposite dynamic in the Baldwin BMU.

About six years ago, hunter success was nearly 70% in the Baldwin BMU, and officials have increased licenses there as it’s declined to about 50% in recent years, Norton said.

Norton said there was broad support for the suggested harvest and license numbers at the Michigan Bear Forum in August.

Justin Tomei, policy assistant who represented Michigan United Conservation Clubs at the forum, agreed hunters generally support the proposal.

Mike Thorman, a forum member representing hound hunters, is encouraged to see the DNR reduce licenses for northeast Lower Michigan, where some have complained of smaller and fewer bears in recent years.

“We’re really happy with cutting tags in the Red Oak unit,” he said. “Tag numbers around the state seem to be good.