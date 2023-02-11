Michigan Outdoor News fishing and hunting report — Feb. 11, 2023

Michigan’s best ice fishing action right now is in the Upper Peninsula where lake ice is running from 10 to 12 inches at the east end to over 18 at the west end.

The perch action is heating up at many locations, including Hessel and Cedarville bays, Munuscong Bay, Scotts Bay at Drummond Island, and in Little Bay de Noc.

Fishing has slowed a little bit at Lake Gogebic, but the perch action there should start improving in a couple weeks.

Good numbers of walleyes are hitting in Munuscong Bay, Little Bay de Noc, and a few on Lake Gogebic, Chicagon and Fortune lakes.

In the northern Lower Peninsula ice fishing is hit or miss, depending on the lake and the ice conditions. Warm temperatures and rain have put a damper on fishing in some spots.

The best bets are Black Lake and Grand Lake where walleyes have been caught under 3 to 6 inches of ice, the South Arm of lake Charlevoix where pike and walleyes are hitting, and Houghton Lake where anglers report catching pike, perch, crappies and walleyes.

Ice fishing has stalled in southern Lower Michigan where heavy rain and sustained warm temperatures have destroyed what little ice there was.

As always use extreme caution when heading out on the ice.

SOUTHEASTERN LP

Irish Hills Area

Rain and warm temperatures put an end to any ice-making activity taking place on lakes in Jackson County. It also melted the little bit of snow that had accumulated on the ground. Fishing has come to a halt and hunting pressure has been very light.

Lake Orion

There was no safe ice remaining in Oakland County after rain and unseasonably warm temperatures invaded the area. With similar conditions in the immediate forecast, anglers are cleaning out their tackle boxes and re-spooling their reels in preparation for the spring fishing season.

Luna Pier Area

There was no safe ice on Lake Erie. With unseasonably warm temperatures and more rain in the forecast, some anglers are setting their sights on open water and hoping they can get out soon on Lake Erie in a boat.

SOUTHWESTERN LP

St. Joseph Area

What little ice there was is melting fast with rain and unseasonably warm temperatures sweeping across St. Joseph County. Steelhead fishing has been fair on the St. Joe River. Wax worms, beads, spinners, and crankbaits have caught fish. Heavy rain will likely raise the river water and fishing is expected to slow down a little. A few coho salmon have been caught off the pier in Lake Michigan but action has been fair at best. Hunting pressure has been very light.

Sturgis Area

Ice was melting rapidly on Klinger Lake and other lakes in the area. With rain and warm temperatures in the foreseeable future the outlook was bleak for both anglers and hunters hoping to spend a little time in the outdoors.

Coloma Area

Ice was falling apart on inland lakes in the area, and ice fishing has ended in Berrien and VanBuren counties. Anglers are catching a few steelhead in the St. Joe River and Kalamazoo Rivers. Wax worms, crankbaits and spinners all have attracted attention.

Hastings Area

There was no safe ice around Hastings and with more rain and unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast the ice fishing season has ended – at least for now. The snow also has melted but squirrel hunting remains pretty good, although hunting pressure has been very light.

CENTRAL LP

Saginaw Bay Area

There was too much ice in Saginaw Bay to get out in a boat and too little ice to walk on, so fishing has come to an abrupt halt. With rain and above freezing temperatures in the forecast the near future looked bleak. Coyote hunting has been slow and hunting pressure light.

Saginaw River

Walleye fishing was decent in the Saginaw River off shore ice, but rain and warm weather dampened the bite and rendered the ice unsafe. Anglers are preparing their open-water gear and hoping for an early spring. Hunting pressure has been light.

Weidman Area

There was 10 inches of solid ice on some of the smaller lakes in Isabella County, but recent rain has put a slick sheen on the ice. Be sure to wear your cleats if heading out any time soon. Walleyes were hitting on Coldwater Lake, but there had only been about 4 inches of ice before unseasonably warm temperatures and rain moved in so ice fishing has stalled there. Walleyes also have been caught on Eight Point Lake and Chippewa Lake where ice conditions were a little better. Panfish and northern pike have been caught on the Martiny Chain of Lakes and Eight Point Lake, and decent numbers of bluegills were hitting on Stevenson Lake. Coyote hunting has been fair.

Muskegon Area

The perch and walleye bites remained pretty good on Muskegon Lake when the weather allowed anglers to get out. Hunting pressure has been very light, but coyote action should increase with the mating season upon us.

Ludington Area

Warm weather and rain put a damper on ice fishing in Mason County. Ice fishing is on hold right now and anglers are hoping for new ice on Pere Marquette Lake and Portage Lake where nice sized perch had been caught. The Pere Marquette River was swollen. When the water levels recede wax worms, beads, and spawn should all produce a good steelhead bite along with spinners and crankbaits. Pike fishing has been good on the river, too. There was no snow on the ground. Hunting pressure has been light.

THE THUMB

Caseville Area

Rain and warm temperatures put a damper on ice fishing on Lake Huron, but a few anglers were fishing off the docks and punching holes in the thin ice. They reported catching light numbers of perch, pike, and walleyes. If the wind blows the ice out lake trout should be hitting off the breakwall in Caseville. Coyote hunting has been pretty good in the snow, but most of the snow has melted and hunting pressure has been light.

Port Huron

Walleye fishing has been good in the open water on the St. Clair River. Minnows fished on a jig or a three-way rig have both produced good action. There was no snow on the ground. Hunting pressure has been light.

NORTHWESTERN LP

East Jordan Area

Rain and warm weather put a damper on ice fishing in the South Arm of Lake Charlevoix where there was between 5 and 10 inches of ice. Fishing had been good for pike and walleyes. Over on Six Mile Lake and the Chain of Lakes where there was between 6 and 10 inches of ice, anglers report catching decent numbers of pike, perch, crappies, and bluegills. Decent numbers of perch also have been caught on Perch and Deer lakes. Thumb Lake was producing some nice splake and perch, but the perch were on the move.

Traverse City Area

Rain and unseasonably warm temperatures have hindered ice fishing in Grand Traverse County. Some of the smaller lakes like Spider and Arbutus still had about 5 inches of ice and anglers were walking out and catching bluegills, crappies, and northern pike. There was still about 4 inches of wet snow on the ground. Rabbit hunting has been fair. There are a lot of coyotes in the area but hunting pressure has been light.

Manistee Area

Crappie fishing has been decent on Manistee Lake. Steelhead fishing remained pretty good on the Manistee and Boardman rivers but the rain and runoff had the water rising. Anglers report a good bite on an assortment of baits including wax worms, beads, flies, spinners, and crankbaits. Predator hunting has been decent but hunting pressure has been pretty light.

Cadillac Area

Rain and a little bit of warm weather moved through Wexford County but there was still between 8 and 11 inches of solid ice on lakes Mitchell and Cadillac. Fishing has slowed down but some but anglers report catching light numbers of panfish, occasionally a walleye, and fair numbers of northern pike. Lake Mitchell has been the more consistent of the two. There was still a little snow on the ground. Rabbit hunting has been pretty good for those with beagles, but hunting pressure has been light.

NORTHEASTERN LP

Grayling Area

Rain and warm weather made the top of the ice pretty slick but fishing has been decent. Perch, pike, and very light numbers of walleyes and bluegills have been caught on Lake Margrethe, where there was up to 12 inches of ice. There was about 2 inches of packed snow on the ground and hunting pressure has been light.

Houghton Lake Area

Rain and unseasonably warm temperatures hit Roscommon County where there was still 8 to 10 inches of ice on Houghton Lake. Anglers there are catching a lot of bass, some good sized pike, good numbers of keeper perch, and crappies about 4 feet off the bottom. Walleye fishing has been good especially in East Bay and along the west shore. There was not much snow on the ground and hunting pressure has been light.

Higgins Lake Area

Warm temperatures and rain have not helped anglers waiting for safe ice on Higgins Lake, where the ice fishing season has yet to get started. Hunting pressure has been light, too.

Rogers City Area

Rain, snow, and more rain put a damper on fishing. Before the poor weather moved in pike and walleyes were hitting on Black Lake where there 5 to 6 inches of ice. Grand Lake had 3 to 5 inches of ice and anglers were catching fair numbers of walleyes. There was a few inches of snow on the ground. Hunting pressure has been light.

EASTERN UP

Pickford Area

Lake Huron’s Hessel Bay is producing a lot of jumbo perch up to 15 inches and fair numbers of splake. Perch and very good numbers of pike are keeping anglers busy at Cedarville. There was about a foot of ice on the bays and very little snow on top. Up on Munuscong Bay there was about a foot of ice and anglers are catching a lot of perch and pike along with a few walleyes. There was about a foot of snow on the ground and rabbit hunting has been very good at the east end of the U.P but hunting pressure has been light. Predator hunting has been very good, too.

Drummond Island Area

Ice was running a foot or more thick and fishing has been good. Jumbo perch, pike, cisco, and a handful of walleyes have been caught in Scotts Bay near the Middle Grounds. Cisco are over by Harbor Island. There was about 10 inches of snow on the ground. Rabbit and coyote hunting have been good but hunting pressure has been light.

CENTRAL UP

Escanaba Area

Fishing remains pretty good on Lake Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc. Walleyes and perch are hitting north of Escanaba where there was about 12 inches of ice. The fish are scattered and hitting all across the north end of the bay.

WESTERN UP

Bergland Area

Lake Gogebic conditions are very good with up to 18 inches of ice and 15 inches of snow on top. Fishing has slowed a little. A few walleyes and perch have been caught over the mud flats. The perch bite should pick up a little as March rolls in. Hunting pressure has been light.

Ontonagon Area

Panfish action has been good on Lac Vieux Desert and Crooked Lake where there was up to 2 feet of ice under a foot of snow. There was no slush on the ice. Hunting pressure has been light, but predator hunting has been very good.

Iron River Area

There was up to 18 inches of ice on inland lakes in Iron County. Anglers report catching a solid mixed bag of panfish, pike, and walleyes on Chicagon, Fortune, Michigamme, and Sunset lakes. There was 18 inches of snow in the woods. There was no slush or snow on the lakes. Coyote hunting has been slow and hunting pressure light.

