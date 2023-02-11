Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Fish population assessments show promising results at Pyramid State Park in Illinois

Mallard Lake saugeyes were captured at a rate of 40 per hour, indicating good recruitment of stocked fingerlings. (Contributed photo)

DNR fisheries staff conducted fall fish population assessments at Illinois’ Pyramid State Park in November. Results appear promising, especially for Mallard Lake, where saugeyes were captured (top photo) at a rate of 40 per hour, indicating good recruitment of stocked fingerlings.

In addition, saugeye are demonstrating excellent growth, reaching over 18 inches after just two growing seasons.

In Green Wing Lake, a 14-inch saugeye was collected in addition to three walleyes ranging from 3.8 to 5.4 pounds. Trap nets in Merganser Lake produced crappies ranging from 8 to 13 inches, while trap nets in Wesseln and Lost Lakes produced an abundance of black crappies in the 8- to 12-inch range.

