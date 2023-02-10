Memories made on an ‘unusual’ fishing trip

If you are a regular reader of this column, you know that I am a big proponent of getting kids outdoors to experience and appreciate those resources that we adults spend so much time in. I also stress that there are always opportunities out there, even when you do not expect it. I took my own advice this winter and it was well worth it.

I got a call from a friend who spends a lot of time on the water year-round, offering to take us out fishing on a Sunday afternoon in January. A quick look at the weather forecast showed snow in the morning and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It is not what you would call great fishing weather with the kids, but we had been trying to put this trip together for many weekends, so I told the kids we were going to give it a try.

Bringing a snow shovel along on a fishing trip is not something I have had to do all that often since having kids, but the trace of snow turned into several inches and it slowed everything down that morning. Getting the boat launched was fairly easy since there was no ice on the river and an empty boat ramp.

My friend also brought his 8-year-old, so that meant we had two adults, with an 8-, 10-, and 12-year-old all out together in the cold. All the kids were in their snow clothes and life jackets, but more importantly, deer sausage, crackers, chips, water and an assortment of other food was available to keep everyone content during the trip. Fortunately, the boat had a vinyl wrap so we could heat the interior to a temperature the kids were comfortable. The wrap was clear so we could still keep an eye on the sets when inside.

As the dads kept the poles working, the kids enjoyed their time together playing and telling stories. When a fish would bite, the kids would take their turn reeling it in. As the fish breached the surface, all the kids came running to see the “monsters” that were coming from the river. A few quick pictures were taken and everyone was back to playing cards or telling stories.

A day like this might sound like a lot of work with little lasting value for the kids, but I also need to share the results after the trip ended.

First, we made a mad dash to the gas station for a bath room break as my daughter was trooper, waiting for 90 minutes from the time she let me know she needed to go. Using a bucket was not an option in her opinion, especially with all the boys around.

As soon as we got back in the truck, the requests began for pictures to be sent to Grammie, Papa, Grandma, uncles, cousins, as well as their friend’s parents. These were on the people that “needed” to see the pictures and video immediately.

For the kids, they had just “gone fishing on the river in a snowstorm” and the experiences were amazing in their eyes. A day later it was still the top topic of conversation, as they told me about their friend’s reactions at school from hearing the stories.

Overall, fun was had by all, and it only took a couple hours out of our Sunday afternoon. Later I would learn that the stories continued as the grandmas and grandpas also were sharing the pictures with their friends and other distant family. Even for those people that are not exactly big fishermen, it was an excuse to discuss the grandkids, connect with friends, and engage with people during the cold winter.

It is amazing the how many lifetime memories can be made if you take a couple hours out of your busy day to spend with your kids outdoors. You might surprise more than just your kids, so take the opportunity to drop a friend a line to hit the water, even when conditions might not be perfect.

