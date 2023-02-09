Tips on making a delicious venison meal

Full disclosure. I love to cook and I’m somewhat of a food snob.

Any recipe in which a can of condensed cream of anything soup is included in the list of ingredients immediately goes into the trash. Not that the finished product doesn’t taste good. It’s just that it doesn’t excite me. I like cooking with a variety of ingredients and one of my favorites is venison.

Every hunter I know has a special way of cooking venison and I’m one of them. If I’m cooking boneless chops, tenderloin, or backstraps, like most I prefer grilling them over a charcoal fire. The high heat ensures the outside of the meat is seared so that the inherent moisture in the cut is sealed on the inside. Grilling these cuts also imparts color and adds flavor.

For a restaurant-quality result, before grilling the meat, I like to place these cuts in a marinade consisting of olive oil, fresh crushed garlic, rosemary, salt, and coarse ground black pepper. No bottled salad dressing marinade for me. After grilling to the desired level of doneness, it’s important to let the meat rest for a few minutes before serving. The rest period will redistribute the meat’s inherent juices and make for a superb tasting piece of venison.

A word of caution however. Venison doneness or the doneness of any meat can be and often is a personal matter, but too many people overcook it and that presents a problem. Overcooking a lean cut of meat like venison can and does dry it out.

When cooking and serving any chop, tenderloin or backstrap I prefer a warm, red center to the meat. This means I look for a temperature of about 135 degrees before removing the meat from the grill. It should be noted that the USDA recommends cooking any meat to at least 145 degrees, but since venison is so lean I feel this temperature is too high to ensure moist, juicy venison cuts. If I wouldn’t do it to an expensive ribeye, I wouldn’t do it to a piece of venison.

One of my favorite cuts come from the legs and neck of any deer I harvest. I have meat from these areas cut into chunks or kabobs. When cooked for a long period, say several hours or so in a crock pot, the cubes of venison make the most delicious stew you’ve ever tasted.

For the stew, I first shake the meat in some seasoned flour and brown it. I then place it in a crock pot along with some potatoes, carrots, and a bay leaf or two. I then cover it all with beef broth (in this case canned will do) and let it simmer for about three hours. By then the meat will be fall apart tender and that’s when I add a cup of barley. The barley not only adds texture to the stew, it thickens it and adds flavor as well. It’s as simple a recipe as I know but one that everyone loves.

I use the round steaks from the back legs for a variety of Chinese dishes. I cut the steaks while they are partially frozen because it’s easier to cut them into thin strips, which is essential for a quick stir fry.

I usually have some of my venison ground into hamburger and this makes for a delicious ingredient for any dish using ground meat such as chili or meatloaf. However, because venison is so lean, I request the meat processor to include some ground pork and I know many others do as well.

Right now, the weatherman is predicting overnight cold temperatures and snow. I think I’ll take out a package of stew meat for tomorrow’s dinner.