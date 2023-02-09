Bullets: Describing performance goals behind all shapes and sizes

Bullets come in all shapes and sizes designed to achieve specific performance goals. To use them most effectively, hunters should understand how bullet shapes and sizes contribute to performance.

Round ball: Duh. It’s a sphere, usually of lead. The original flintlock muzzleloader projectile. Not particularly aerodynamic. Does not mushroom much, if at all.

Conical: A bullet that is longer than wide, usually with a cone-shaped nose/tip.

Shank: The full diameter section of a bullet.

Nose: The curved portion of the bullet above the shank.

Boat tail: The tapered base or heel of a bullet behind the shank. This “hides” some surface area from full contact with air (friction,) enhancing velocity retention and thus energy. Boat tails can be sloped more or less steeply.

Ogive: (Oh’-jive) The curve of a bullet’s nose. It can be tangent to the shank or secant. A tangent ogive appears “fat ter” or more gently curved; a secant ogive’s curvature appears flatter. Advanced, high B.C. bullets incorporate hybrids of the two curves.