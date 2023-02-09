Thursday, February 9th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Thursday, February 9th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Bullets: Describing performance goals behind all shapes and sizes

This photo of bullets shows the external shapes that highly influence trajectory performance. The longer, sleeker shapes decrease drag. This, in turn, preserves velocity and downrange energy while minimizing wind deflection and drop. Boat tails “hide” more of the bullet in its slip stream to reduce drag. (Photos courtesy of Ron Spomer)

Bullets come in all shapes and sizes designed to achieve specific performance goals. To use them most effectively, hunters should understand how bullet shapes and sizes contribute to performance.

Cross-sectioned bullets show how construction influences terminal performance. Partition walls can make a bullet tougher and lock in shank lead for penetration insurance. Variations in jacket thickness influence expansion and help control it to a degree. What this image cannot reveal is the chemical bondings of some cores to jackets (bonded bullets.)

Round ball: Duh. It’s a sphere, usually of lead. The original flintlock muzzleloader projectile. Not particularly aerodynamic. Does not mushroom much, if at all.

 

Conical: A bullet that is longer than wide, usually with a cone-shaped nose/tip.

Shank: The full diameter section of a bullet.

Nose: The curved portion of the bullet above the shank.

Boat tail: The tapered base or heel of a bullet behind the shank. This “hides” some surface area from full contact with air (friction,) enhancing velocity retention and thus energy. Boat tails can be sloped more or less steeply.

Ogive: (Oh’-jive) The curve of a bullet’s nose. It can be tangent to the shank or secant. A tangent ogive appears “fat ter” or more gently curved; a secant ogive’s curvature appears flatter. Advanced, high B.C. bullets incorporate hybrids of the two curves.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative