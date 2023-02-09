A look at Iowa license sales by the numbers from 2022

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released data from hunter and angler license sales from this past year. Here is a look at the numbers from 2022.

Iowa Residents

Fishing

195,263 annual licenses

8,620 lifetime fishing licenses

14,592 three-year licenses

1,013 seven-day licenses

2,769 one-day licenses

42,728 trout fees

232 paddlefish licenses

17,945 third line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)

40,387 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses

Hunting

39,414 annual licenses

56,398 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses

3,243 lifetime hunting licenses

4,368 hunting and habitat three-year licenses

1,274 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses

24,498 migratory game bird licenses

39,307 habitat fees

13,688 fur harvester annual licenses age 16 and older

544 fur harvester annual licenses age 15 and younger

513 fur harvester and habitat annual combination licenses

354 lifetime fur harvester licenses

Large Game

Deer

12,551 youth general deer, 1,050 antlerless deer licenses

267 disabled hunter general deer, 31 antlerless deer licenses

54,285 archery general deer, 21,829 antlerless deer licenses

6,796 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,463 antlerless deer licenses

44,492 first shotgun general deer, 17,278 antlerless deer licenses

47,420 second shotgun general deer, 18,602 antlerless deer licenses

19,642 late muzzleloader general deer, 9,995 antlerless deer licenses

Turkey

5,507 spring bow licenses

16,209 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3

17,792 spring gun/bow licenses season 4

5,841 spring youth gun/bow licenses

2,320 fall gun/bow

1,776 fall bow

Landowner-Tenant

Deer

61 youth general deer licenses, 52 antlerless deer licenses

5,132 archery general deer licenses, 5,044 antlerless deer licenses

1,099 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 939 antlerless deer licenses

22,888 first and second shotgun season general deer licenses, 19,341 antlerless deer licenses

2,216 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 3,678 antlerless deer licenses

Turkey

2,022 spring gun/bow season 1-3

2,345 spring gun/bow season 4

815 bow licenses

41 youth licenses

2,535 fall gun/bow

993 fall bow

Nonresident sales

Fishing

25,244 annual licenses

2,618 seven-day licenses

11,154 three-day licenses

13,619 one-day licenses

6,942 trout fees

46 paddlefish licenses

Hunting

6,344 annual licenses age 18 and older

13,249 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older

4,451 five-day licenses

1,896 five-day hunting and habitat combination

13,149 habitat fees

3,878 migratory game bird fees

767 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses

78 fur harvester annual licenses

35 fur harvester and habitat annual combination licenses