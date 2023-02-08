Minnesota Backcountry Hunters and Anglers ‘Icebreaker’ focuses on ’23 goals

Isle, Minn. — The Minnesota Backcountry Hunters and Anglers chapter’s North Country Icebreaker event in Isle in late January included seminars, conversation, and a message from Land Tawney, national CEO of BHA.

Nearly 150 attended the event, headquartered at McQuoid’s Inn on Lake Mille Lacs.

Besides seminars and activities, the weekend offered an opportunity to look ahead to 2023 for BHA members.

“We just got this announcement about the mineral withdrawal up in the Boundary Waters. It’s absolutely awesome,” Tawney said. “It’s only 20 years (the specified mining moratorium), and while I think it gives us reprieve, it also provides some momentum to think about permanent protection.”

Tawney mentioned national legislation that BHA is tracking. The National Grasslands Conservation Act, which will pay private landowners to enhance grasslands on their property, is a top priority.



Tawney said another concern is legislation that popped up last year that would repeal the Pittman-Robertson (Wildlife Restoration) Act – an excise tax on firearms and ammunition sales that helps fund state wildlife agencies. The “Return Act” would repeal the taxes going to wildlife and conservation efforts and be used for other non-wildlife matters.

A couple of other policy focuses are chronic wasting disease and timber management on wildlife management areas in Minnesota, according to Aaron Hebeisen, BHA chapter coordinator for Minnesota. He also cited similar excitement (like Tawney) for the Boundary Waters news and added that the fight’s not done until the surrounding watershed is under permanent protection.

Outside of policies, there’s a focus on stewardship for the MBHA, and continuing the growth of wildlife and conservation projects throughout the state.

“The biggest thing this chapter is going to focus on is a big push toward stewardship projects,” Hebeisen said. “We’d like to be involved in a lot more those projects whether that’s leading them or working with other partnership organizations or agencies.”