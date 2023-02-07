Wisconsin Letters to the Editor: More attention needs to be focused on trespassing laws

Commentaries and letters are the opinion of the writers; not necessarily that of Wisconsin Outdoor News.

In the Jan. 13 issue Dave Zeug did an article on trespassing. As a family member of landowners since the mid-1950s, I have had much experience in this area. Those were years of change when landowners started posting their property and many hunters had difficulty with the new reality.

In 1956, in lower Dunn County, trespass laws were (supposed) to be enforced by the county sheriff. This was controversial because not all sheriffs, and many deputies, didn’t agree with the law. We tried to get the game wardens involved but they wanted nothing to do with it.

Broaching the subject at Conservation Congress meetings resulted in stone-faces and curt explanations.

In my experience, based on conversations with lawyers, county sheriffs, wardens, and trespassers, all of Wisconsin’s county sheriff’s departments have always been responsible for enforcing trespass law. It was very frustrating.

It is disappointing to learn that Burnett County is still practicing this kind of illegal, immoral, juvenile crap. You may have noticed the frustration remains!

If this is still going on in Burnett County, I wonder how many other counties are guilty. I would like to see Wisconsin Outdoor News and Zeug pursue this subject statewide. And, by all means, report the procedures and outcome of the investigation. This would provide valuable information to state hunters and landowners, information some are obviously unaware of.

Samuel Bysong Rock Falls

Proposed St. Croix River walleye, sauger rule problematic with timing

Is the Wisconsin DNR Bureau of Fisheries’ concern about sustaining the walleye and sauger resource on the St. Croix River logical? The bureau’s draft questions for the spring hearing send a mixed message to me.

The current regulation is a combined limit of six walleyes over 15 inches and no length limit for saugers. The draft question asks for a combined limit of four walleyes and saugers over 15 inches, with one over 20 inches. This will have a modest impact as it is rare for harvests of six and or more than one over 20 inches.

The current, long-standing open season on pike, walleyes and saugers is the Saturday closest to May 1 through March 1. A two-month protection for spawning fish. The draft question asks for no closed season. The justification is to eliminate confusion and to provide additional angling opportunities.

Spawning fish should be the main concerns. This concern is heightened because of the Twin Cities population of 3.5 million living within 45 minutes of the river. Lots of them, like me, are itching to get on the water prior to the inland fishing opener. The draft question also establishes a fish refuge between the Hwy. 8 bridge and the St. Croix Falls dam. The current closed season regulation provides for a fish refuge on all 35 miles of the river at all the staging points (dams, tributaries, and channels) where spawning walleyes gather.

I am asking you to say no to the spring hearing question for year around open season on the St. Croix River out of concern for spawning walleyes and the resource’s future.

Dave Orf Hudson

WBH right on with its draft wolf plan objection

I salute Mike Brust and the Wisconsin Bowhunters Association for the group’s stance on the DNR wolf plan. His statements are spot-on regarding the objective of the restoration of wolves in Wisconsin.

The DNR started at 80 wolves, then 200, then 350, and now the sky is the limit.

Mike’s statements are very profound.

I especially liked “whether we have 300 wolves or 3,000 (which might be accurate ) 99% of the state’s citizens will never know the difference.”

Contrast this perspective with Patrick Durkin’s hysteria in a recent issue over the 18 wolves, out of a population of at least 1,200, that exceeded the quota during the most recent wolf season … and then suggested that former DNR Secretary Preston Cole was negligent.

Yeah, I’m well aware that he and his fellow protectionists will argue it was 119 over the harvest quota, but let’s get real. Chippewa tribal leaders don’t their members to harvest wolves, even though a number of members would like to, so Greg Kazmierski is right. I think Mr. Durkin should explain to his deer hunting colleagues and Wisconsin sportsmen, which he purports to represent, what he doesn’t “get” about this apex predator’s population run a muck – an abject scourge on deer, livestock, and pets with no means of control.

Bill Fries, Rapid River, Mich.

Using pencil no solution to plugging your shotgun

In the Jan. 27 issue in a column by Jerry Davis, DNR Warden Nathan Ackerman suggested using a pencil as a plug in a shotgun magazine tube to limit capacity. Not a good idea. In the early 1950s I bought a used Winchester model 12 16-gauge from a pawn shop. Trying it out in a gravel pit revealed it would not feed shells.

A trip to a gunsmith turned up a pencil in the magazine tube that was canted and stopped the magazine spring from doing its job. Replacing the pencil with a standard plug solved the problem.

Dick Horness Howards Grove

DNR wolf plan needs to set a population goal

I am a Wisconsin resident and have been hunting in Wisconsin for 50 years. I have attended many spring fish and game hearings and have written the DNR a number of times regarding deer hunting and CWD.

I received one reply from the DNR that stated that deer were the property of the DNR to sell doe tags, which I found out later that deer are the property of Wisconsin residents to be managed by the DNR. Maybe a subtle difference, but very important.

I am writing today to express concern about the DNR’s wolf management plan and hunting in our great state. I want to share three concerns with Wisconsin wolf management.

How can a wolf management plan be developed and presented to us with no population goal? Without a population goal, how can a harvest quota be set by the DNR?

If there is a healthy wolf population in Wisconsin, the DNR gives an over-winter count of 800 to 1,200 wolves. How and why is it not possible to give Wisconsin residents a realistic and sensible wolf population goal for Wisconsin?

I think Wisconsin sportsmen and women should be offered the opportunity to harvest the wolf based on scientific management. Wisconsin sportsmen and women pay the majority of the DNR’s budget and should be a main factor on how wolves are managed. It appears the DNR is bowing to an extreme a political opinion being voiced that wants the wolf population to continue to grow. To what extent?

Is the DNR using sportsmen’s and women’s money to pay damage claims and how high can the dollar amount grow to? When does this end?

Wolves are a valuable predator and resource for all Wisconsin residents, but the DNR should actively manage wolves. Let’s hope the DNR takes the lead in wolf management.

Andy Armour Germantown

Predator load simply not allowing northern deer herd chance to recover

This is in response to the letter written by Tom Ehren in the Jan. 13 issue in which he notes you can’t grow the deer herd in timber wolf country. He is spot on. From Sept. 17, 2022, through Jan. 8, deer were hunted – bow, crossbow, youth deer hunt, hunters with disabilities, deer gun, metro, muzzle loader, statewide antlerless hunts, and finally the holiday hunt. Then the deer have to put up with predators – high bear numbers, coyotes, bobcats, wolves, even a few mountain lions, and also the two-legged predators, the violators.

How can you build a deer herd? Does don’t have a chance to rebuild the herd. The DNR tells us how big the deer herd is. I question their guess work. Wolves through the north raise heck on our deer population. Yet, the DNR wants us to shoot all the deer that we can, but we have to save the wolves. We hunt north of Hwy. 8 where there are no longer many hunters and not much shooting. I wonder why? Give the herd a chance to build throughout wolf country. No doe tags. No baiting. If you keep shooting does, soon your cash cow will be gone.

If it is about money, raise the out-of-state license fees. Wake up and stop shooting all of the does. Give the herd a chance. No deer, no hunters, no money for the DNR.

Dave Billmann Sheboygan

Stop stealing pheasants

There are a lot more people pheasant hunting every year and the DNR is taking 2,800 birds away from our regular season and putting them out for the holiday hunt.

We noticed this in 2021 and in 2022 the waste of those 2,800 birds was even worse. If you want birds for the holiday hunt, then raise more birds. Don’t steal them from the rest of us.

Ken Kerchefski Stevens Point

Don’t stock ponds for Free Fishing Day

I’m 86 years old and have bought a fishing license since I was 16 (probably 12, back in 1946). I have purchased my share of trout stamps over the years, as well. The Wisconsin DNR has a tight budget on stocking our streams, yet finds plenty of money to stock small lakes and ponds that get fished out on the “free fishing days.”

In Clark County, where some people who farm and live there and who never buy a license or stamp but come “free fishing day” line up shoulder to shoulder on these stocked waters and fish them out. Then we wonder why we can’t catch anything after those free days.

Richard Fenske Pittsville

