Public invited to take part in Iowa Natural Resource Commission meeting on Feb. 9

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines.

The meeting is open to the public. The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Margo Underwood, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Feb. 9 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Carrier Container Company *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lease No. 31-R *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lease No. 50-R *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lease No. 59-R *Chapter 18 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lease No. 6-R *Easement Conveyance-Cedar River, Linn County

Approve Minutes of Jan. 18 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Contract with Carrier Container Company, LLC-Lewis and Clark State Park-Waste Management Services

Chapter 23-Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations

Chapter 35-Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Board Grant Recommendations

Contract with Oceans Design, Inc.-Spirit Lake Hatchery Recirculating Aquaculture System

Adopted and Filed-Chapter 15-General License Regulations

Public Land Acquisition Projects Iowa River Corridor Wildlife Management Area, Tama County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation DeKalb Wildlife Management Area, Decatur County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Public Land Management Projects Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Clayton County Lease No. 31-R Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lee County Lease No. 50-R Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Clayton County Lease No. 59-R Chapter 18 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Scott County Lease No. 6-R Easement Conveyance-Cedar River, Linn County

Construction – Small Projects Troy Mills-Wapsipinicon River Rapids Repair Diamond Lake WMA-Access Roadway and Parking Lot Improvements Bellevue State Park-Tree Removal in Preparation of Leach Field Construction

Construction-Large Projects Lake Rathbun Law Enforcement Building-Appanoose County

Contract with Iowa State University-Acoustic Bat Monitoring

Contract with the Department of the Army-Rathbun Lake Ecosystem Restoration Project

Contract with Barr Engineering Company-Phosphorus Inactivation

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case NRC Annual Report Discussion



The next meeting will take place on March 9 in Polk County. For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc.