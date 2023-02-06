Come one, come all to coyote hunting this winter

It happens to me every winter at about this time. Maybe you can identify.

Hunting seasons have pretty much wound down, with upland birds, waterfowl, and whitetails in the rearview mirror. That’s hard.

There’s ice fishing, but my hunter’s heart always gets a little sad out on a frozen lake. Hiking with the dog is good, but it gets a soul only so far.

So, what’s a hunter to do? Go coyote hunting!

What, you say? Too much specialized equipment to buy? Too difficult?

This pastime doesn’t have to bust any budgets. I bet you can set up for under a hundred bucks because you probably already have most of what you’ll need. And to borrow some famous old words, hunting coyotes just ain’t rocket science.

Equipment needs

The first thing prospective coyote hunters worry about is needing a small-caliber, long-range centerfire rifle. But you can hunt coyotes with a shotgun. A 12 gauge is the way to go. Use a full choke, load up with buckshot (I like size 00, but 0 to 000 will do), and you have a 50-yard “song dog” slayer.

You can lure a coyote inside that range. Coaxing them in close – sort of like you would a spring turkey – is doable and fun. In fact, sometimes it will just charge in, and a rifle would put you at a disadvantage.

With a winter like this one, you’ll need whites. Browse an online retailer and see what specialized whites cost. Then go raid the ragbag or linen closet and escape with an old (or close to it) white sheet. Cut holes for head and arms – a poncho per se – and you’re set.

I look like a real goof in the garb, but nobody sees me and the coyotes don’t care.

How do you temp coyotes to within range? For the beginner hunter (and frankly, the expert, too), it’s hard to beat a rabbit-in-distress call. One should cost you well under $20. It’s easy to blow and operate.

One suggested tool is a decoy.

Many models are available. They spin, flick their tails and the like, intermittently. The idea is to keep an approaching song dog’s visual attention on something other than the exact spot from which you’re calling. Decoys work. You can buy a simple and effective model for less than $75.

Hunting techniques

This is a good winter to get out and hunt coyotes. It’s snowy. It’s cold. The dogs will be hungry. Your job is to play off that by setting up, simulating a rabbit (or snowshoe hare or, really, any small, edible mammal) in distress, and presenting an easy prey opportunity to bring a coyote within range.

Find an open area with good visibility where you think coyotes are living and perhaps hunting or loafing nearby. Field edges, meadows, woodland openings, areas around cattail sloughs, and old pastures are often productive locations.

Put the decoy out about 25 yards in front of you. Set up against a tree, hay bale, fence post, brush or rock pile, culvert, ditch bank, or any other backdrop that will break up your silhouette.

Make sure the wind is blowing from where the coyote is expected to come from, to you.

Next, wait 10 minutes or so to let the area settle down.

Call on your rabbit-in-distress call. Put emotion, urgency, and fear into your calling to get coyotes excited and riled up. Don’t be afraid to wail on that call, to reach out and attract attention. Make it sound like a slow, cruel, and grisly murder is happening.

Call for at least a minute.

Look for coyotes slinking in as they search for the easy meal they hear crying in agony. Some song dogs will come running, so be ready.

Wait 5 minutes or so, then call again. Perform a few calling sequences during the course of a half hour or so before moving to your next setup.

Tone down your calling but keep it going when a suspicious coyote shows up. This keeps the song dog’s interest. Mouse squeakers work when the coyote gets close to shooting range.

If the dog starts losing interest, call louder.

Be stealthy when raising your firearm to shoot at a coyote.

Respect those eyes like you would a turkey’s or a deer’s. Take your shot when you think the animal will come no closer. If you get the dog 25 to 35 yards out, shoot.

Dawn and dusk are the most productive times to hunt coyotes, which are mostly nocturnal. But you can call in hungry song dogs any time of day, especially when the weather is bitter cold.

Two hunters can be more effective than one. One concentrates on calling, the other on shooting. Alternate jobs at each setup.

Conclusion

You don’t have to be rich, or an expert, to hunt coyotes. It’s a great way to get outside and to get a hunting fix at a lean sporting time of year. Do it.

Minnesota outdoor writer Tom Carpenter turns to coyotes to quench his hunting thirst between the last upland bird seasons and spring turkey time.