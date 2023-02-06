Author’s eagle sighting in Ohio part of broader success story

It was a pleasant welcome-home recently when I pulled into my driveway and saw a pair of bald eagles perched high atop a storm-battered cottonwood in the side yard.

One of the majestic raptors was an adult, with the classic white head and tail bracketing a dark brown-feathered body. The second was a younger “brown bird,” perhaps about 2-1/2 years old with the beginnings of white streaking under its chin and neck. It takes about five years for a juvenile eagle to adopt full classic plumage.

In any case, their presence was a treat. The birds showed no fear as I parked my SUV and slowly, quietly wandered out of the garage to snap some photos. Indeed, the birds hung around most of the morning, coming and going at their own bidding before drifting off to “greener pastures” or to perhaps scavenge some roadkill.

I mentally had noted a road-killed deer in the ditch of the township lane about a quarter mile from my country place, and wondered how long it would take the birds to find it. Eagles feasting on deer roadkill is a fairly common site where I live in Sandusky County, part of Ohio’s “Eagle Central.” This heartland includes eastern Lucas County, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Erie counties – home of most of the state’s marshlands of western Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay.

But these symbolic birds of prey – indeed, America’s symbol – can be found nowadays in any Ohio county, usually not far from a river or lake or wetlands area. Last year at least 824 nesting pairs were tallied in the Buckeye State, an amazing statistic given that the species was down to just four pairs and on the verge of extirpation here in 1979.

Only a herculean effort by the Ohio Division of Wildlife, U.S, Fish & Wildlife Service, and cooperating zoos and nature history museums – not to mention the public – saved the eagle’s day. It now is a familiar, classic recovery success story. The bald eagle was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007, and from Ohio’s list in 2012.

Eagles are easiest to spy this time of year, with leafless trees, open cropland and little cover. The birds mostly have paired up by now, chosen nesting sites, and many have begun egg-laying and incubating this month in an annual cycle that extends well into March and April. Their referred nest-trees are mature cottonwoods, oaks, and sycamores.

“The recent success of Ohio’s bald eagles is owed in a big way to improvements in the state’s water quality and habitat availability,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker.

Excellent viewing opportunities listed by the state wildlife division include Magee Marsh Wildlife Area (Lucas and Ottawa counties), Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area (Sandusky County), Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge (Lucas and Ottawa counties), Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County), and Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area (Wyandot and Marion counties).

In southern Ohio, look near major rivers such as the Muskingum, Hocking, Scioto, and Great Miami.

Active bald eagle nest-sites can be reported at wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app. Reporting locations helps Division of Wildlife biologists estimate eagle population dynamics and monitor trends, ensuring this and other species continue to do well here.

Bald eagles are protected under both state law and the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, making it illegal to disturb bald eagles. Disturbing bald eagles at the nest site could lead the pair to abandon the eggs.

So, when viewing them, respect the bird’s space and stay at least 100 yards away if possible – your own back yard excepted.