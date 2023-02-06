At five decades-plus, Pittsburgh fly-fishers club still going strong

Pittsburgh — On the third Monday of the month, from September through June, experienced fly-fishermen or those interested in learning the craft can join a unique club.

The Fly Fishers Club of Pittsburgh, known to its members simply as “Fly Fishers,” has existed for more than 50 years. It has no officers, board of directors, dues, or even a club house.

The organization is under the direction of members who volunteer as facilitators. Membership is obtained simply by attending a meeting.

This inclusive club isn’t a novel concept. It came from across the pond. Using the Fly Fisher’s Club of London, England, as a model, legendary fly-fishermen Vince Marinaro and Charlie Fox spawned an offshoot, creating the Fly Fishing Club of Harrisburg.

When one of its members, Bob Runk, relocated to Pittsburgh, he started The Fly Fishers Club of Pittsburgh in 1960.

Initially, meetings were held in a member’s home or at a venue around the city such as a YMCA, Brashear High School, or a bachelor pad dubbed “Chastity Hall.”

When Tom Prusak Sr. and his friend Jack Hess became facilitators, the club found a permanent home for several years at the Thompson Run Athletic Club in West Mifflin.

Those meetings were a crossover event. The Penn’s Woods West Chapter of Trout Unlimited conducted a business meeting that preceded the Fly Fishers meeting. Those sessions eventually separated.

Most meetings featured a speaker whose program topic might be different from fly-fishing. On some evenings, it might be a travelog of a member’s trip to Cancun, Italy, or a safari in Africa.

Frequently it was a slide program of a fishing trip that one of the members took to their home waters or some exotic venue such as New Zealand.

One member embellished his adventure to Montana, bringing samples of mushroom soup he made from morels gathered from his secret location.

Most presentations featured a fly-tier. It could be an innovator like Scott Loughner, international award winner Kieran Fry or Bob Lancaster tying some exacting pattern.

The event of the year was when a group of licensed herpetologists came in. The room transformed into an indoor version of a snake hunt. The stars were a collection of venomous snakes gathered from secret locations in the area or specimens from the deep south.

Under Prusak and Hess’s guidance, annual spring and fall fishing outings at a friend’s enclave became the norm for members, non-members, and their families and friends.

Each spring, a truck would deliver a load of trout, everyone would take a break from fishing to pass buckets full of trout to stock the lake.

The most anticipated event of the year was the annual Christmas party. The event featured programs on a myriad of topics.

Prior to serving the buffet dinner, a member who “enhanced the sport of fly-fishing” met the criteria to be dubbed the “Fly-Fisherman of the Year.” The award is a shadow box, comprised of a club logo patch over a fly tied by a member.

It was first presented to Bob Runk and Chauncey K. Lively in 1987 and has been presented every year. The 2020 COVID-19 outbreak broke the 47-year consecutive string.

The 2022 awardee was Amanda Thompson, the first woman to receive the honor.

With Prusak’s passing in 2003, the club underwent some changes. The meeting venue has moved to the Munhall Municipal building.

Each December, the holiday party is still held at the Thompson Run Athletic Club.

It is a festive day that features a speaker’s program and raffles that include a fly-fishing outfit, a chance to fish for a year with the travel rod, and a drawing for gently used items that members donate.

The Fly Fishers Club of Pittsburgh is well-represented in Pennsylvania’s rich fly-fishing history. Members Bob Runk, Chauncy Lively, George Aiken, Mike Sajna, and Bob Lancaster are among the host of inductees in the Pennsylvania Fly Fishing Museum in Carlisle.

Among the those who frequented meetings over the years are outdoor writers Roger Latham, Chauncey Lively, Ben Moyer and Mike Sajna, a well as world-class fly-tiers Scott Loughner and Kieran Frye, and bamboo rod builders Bob Lancaster, Rich Bujak and Alan Noland.

Several members have served as residents of the Penn’s Woods West Chapter of Trout Unlimited – Frank Focer, Larry Harris, Larry Oklata and Charles Buffington to name a few.

In 2022 Jack Hess handed the reins to Scott Loughner and Rob Reeder. Under their guidance, the club has dipped into the cyber world by establishing a website and email address.

For meeting schedules and for more information, contact Rob Reeder at pghflyfishersclub@gmail.com