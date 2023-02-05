Kentucky celebrates 25 years of elk diversification

Frankfort, Ky. — The 25th anniversary of elk restoration is a milestone for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and cooperating partners. An immense effort over the years has led to considerable success.

Restoring an extirpated species takes public support. An animal as large as an elk does not go unnoticed. Funding to provide the field work can far exceed expectations. Land too, lots of it.

The critical first steps started with a habitat feasibility study to ensure enough resources were available for a growing herd. Public meetings followed to see if residents would embrace or reject the idea. Encouraged by the results, Kentucky’s wildlife management authorities put the restoration program in motion.

Donor elk came from Arizona, Kansas, North Dakota, New Mexico, Oregon, and Utah. Capture began in December 1997. Each elk was tested for disease after capture, then processed for release in Kentucky. This continued through 2002, resulting in 1,541 animals.

When released, the new arrivals entered the restoration zone, a land of approximately 4.3 million acres. Overall it is described as 80% deciduous forest, 10% active and reclaimed surface mine, 9% agricultural or cleared land, and 1% urban matrix.

Within the restoration zone is an elk management zone. About 90% of the management zone is privately owned. The elk living in and around private property can cause issues for managers trying to create opportunities for hunters and wildlife enthusiasts wanting to see elk.

Since the program began, four in-state moves supplemented existing populations or established new populations. The most recent move occurred in the mid-winter months of 2022. It was an effort to establish a new population in McCreary County with 43 elk. One adult bull elk, some spikes (young bull), and some bull calves were moved to go with the cow elk.

According to John Hast, who oversees the management of bear and elk for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, “The spikes will be breeding this fall. We have had no poaching. So far, the only mortalities are two that fell off a cliff and one found in a yard with injuries consistent with a vehicle collision.”

Relocation began on a cold January morning. After being caught with a net somewhere in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, they were suspended in a flight bag flown under a helicopter to a processing location.

Once processed, a two-hour ride through winding roads in a horse trailer took them to a fallow meadow in McCreary County, better known as the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.

This most recent move spreads the herd out over land accessible to the public. Being a new population, the transplanted animals will find an abundance of resources to live and grow, without competition from existing elk.

The Beaver Creek WMA in McCreary County has a history of restoration. In 1947, it became one of four areas chosen for white-tailed deer restoration. It was one of the first areas to allow deer hunting in the modern era, beginning in 1956.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife staff have become keenly aware of how to relocate elk with a minimum of stress and injury, constantly striving to improve their ways. Accurate data, such as estimating population numbers, are equally important to restoration success.

Biologist Hast said they use the latest statistical methods to estimate the numbers. The newest method is a population model widely used by other fish and wildlife agencies for white-tailed deer, turkey, elk, and moose. Research has shown the models used at the beginning of the elk restoration are still valid when compared to the new method of population estimate. For any of the methods used, newer or older, a considerable amount of field work is needed to calibrate a model for population estimates.

“We originally radio-collared 400 elk to help with survival estimates,” he said. “We had a very intensive calf capture effort to study reproductive success. We had an advantage back then because we knew exactly how many elk we had on the ground and the age structure of the herd. That population model was like an older vehicle you could work on yourself. It was a classic way to get a population estimate.”

Data for the new model required transmitters implanted in cow elk to alert researchers when the animal gave birth. This information enabled researchers to locate elk calves and fit them with radio collars. Biologists can then track calf movements, and calculate mortality.

From a meager herd that began with seven elk captured in Kansas, more than 12,000 elk roam the Kentucky mountains today. It’s a herd more than twice the size of all the other elk herds east of the Mississippi River combined.

Success on the 25th anniversary is easier to see, knowing the initial goal was 6,500 elk. But success is more than just numbers. Current generations now have the chance to hear a roaring bugle cutting through the air. Something their grandparents never knew.

Editor’s Note: The application period for the Kentucky Elk Hunt Drawing is Jan. 1-April 30. Residents and nonresidents are eligible to apply for each of the three permit types (bull firearms, cow firearms or archery/crossbow, bull or cow) but can only be drawn for one. Each application costs $10. Only individuals may purchase elk applications, not a party of hunters together. Hunters 15 years of age and younger may apply for a youth-only quota hunt during the same application period as for the regular elk quota hunt drawing. See fw.ky.gov for more details.