Illinois Outdoor News hunting and fishing report — Feb. 5, 2023

Per Illinois law, fish may be released into the waters from which they were taken, but permission from DNR must be secured before releasing fish in other waters, except for private waters.

An owner of a body of water may release aquatic life found on the Aquatic Life Approved Species List into waters wholly upon his or her property so long as the aquatic life is purchased from a licensed aquatic life dealer or Illinois Aquaculturist. Transporting aquatic life or natural water from a public lake to private waters is prohibited.

It is illegal to import, stock, or possess live diploid grass carp, silver carp, bighead carp or hybrid grass carp or any species not found on the Aquatic Life Approved Species List. A restricted species transportation permit must be secured from DNR before importing or stocking triploid grass carp. Private pond and lake owners may stock any aquatic life found on the Aquatic Life Approved Species List, so long as the aquatic life is purchased from a licensed aquatic life dealer or Illinois aquaculturist.

It is illegal to import or move live aquatic life without securing permission from DNR (bait purchased from a licensed bait shop may be transported) or remove natural water from waters of the state via bait bucket, livewell, baitwell, bilge, etc. It is also illegal to remove any watercraft, boat, boat trailer or other equipment from waters of the state without emptying and draining any bait bucket, livewell, baitwell, bilge, or any other compartment capable of holding natural waters.

The fishing and hunting report is compiled using reports from conservation officers, hunting guides, and fishing guides.

North

Lake Michigan: Perch are biting in north harbors and some nice ones are being pulled out of Montrose. Colder weather has made fishing a bit more challenging, but anglers are reporting some panfish and bass being caught.

Chain: Perch and crappies are hitting well on Channel, with crappies in the 10- to 12-inch range. Walleyes are biting on Pistakee, Marie, and the north end of Channel. Reports of catfish being caught on nearly every lake.

Shabonna: Anglers are starting to focus on brush piles and cribs for hungry bluegills and crappies. Early afternoon hours will produce the active bites. Don’t be afraid to use live baits. These will often produce a reaction strike that can help put more fish in your basket.

Bangs Lake: Winds have been rough but anglers report bluegills are biting. Anglers have used spikes in about 8 feet of water.

South

Devils’ Kitchen: Bluegills are being caught on crickets, wax worms, and red wigglers. Bass are doing well on spinners and crankbaits. Most are hanging in structures.

Crab Orchard Lake: Bass are still holding in shallow areas and can be caught on a variety of baits. Crappie action is still good, but the larger fish have moved into deeper cover, 6 to 8 feet deep. Minnows and jigs are both effective.

Kinkaid Lake: Crappie action is spotty. Some crappies are still holding eggs, but most fish have moved to cover 6- to 10-feet deep. Minnows and jigs are both effective. Bluegill action is still good, but most fish are running small. Wax worms, crickets and red wigglers are all effective. Anglers are still catching some catfish in shallows on worms and minnows. Bass action is fair. Muskie and walleye action is slow.

Lake of Egypt: Bluegills can be caught on a variety of baits. Crappies also have moved into deep cover. Minnows and jigs are both effective. Bass action has been good. The larger fish have moved deep, 14 to 22 feet. Soft plastics and jigs are the best bets. Some anglers fishing early in the morning are picking up fish on spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

Little Grassy: Crappies are holding in 12 to 16 feet of water. Minnows are the primary bait. Catfish are in shallow areas and are being caught in good numbers on red wigglers and nightcrawlers. Bass are still holding in shallow areas. Anglers are taking fish on soft plastics and twitch baits.

Rend Lake: Some anglers are still catching crappies in shallow brush while others are targeting fish in cover 8 to 12 feet deep. Minnows are the most effective bait. Catfish are being caught on stinkbaits, shad gut, nightcrawlers, and leeches.

Lake Murphysboro: Bluegills seem to be biting on a variety of baits. Crappies are on the move, heading to deep cover. Try minnows and jigs. Bass action has been fairly good, mainly in deeper water, as in

14 to 20 feet. Soft plastics and jigs are working. Anglers fishing early in the morning are catching fish on spinnerbaits and crankbaits.

Carlyle Lake: Bluegill fishing is fair on worms. Sauger fishing has been fair. Some catfish are being caught on liver. Largemouth bass are hitting, although mostly smaller in size, as of late.

Central

Lake Taylorville: A few catfish have been taken on dough baits. Bluegills have been excellent on worms. Crappies are good to excellent on minnows.

Coffeen Lake: Bass are good on plastics. Bluegills are fair on wax worms and fairly shallow. Catfish are biting on dip baits, crawlers and cut bait.

Lake Springfield: Bass are being caught near shore and boat docks. Crappies are fair on jigs and minnows.

Sangchris Lake: Bass were fair to slow around timber cover on plastics. Catfish were fair on cut baits and shad. Flatheads are doing good to fair on live baits.

Clinton Lake: Crappie fishing has been fair near brush with minnows. Bluegills are being caught on worms near shore.

Newton Lake: Bluegills and bass are biting fair on minnows and worms.

Lake Bloomington: Bluegills are biting on worms, but are slow and small. Crappies are being caught on minnows.

Lake Decatur: Crappies are being caught on minnows. Bluegill fishing has been slow, with a few being caught.

Lake Shelbyville: Crappies have been biting in shallows or around brush.

Rivers

Illinois River: The sauger and walleye bite has been really good with recent weather patterns. Fish are being caught on vertical jigs with minnows or using a floater jig, and those who are Lindy rigging minnows have been doing well.

Rock River (Milan): Catfish are biting on liver, nightcrawlers, minnows, leeches and stinkbait below the Sears Dam in the Rock River.

Rock River (Oregon): Channel cats are biting hard in the Erie area. Walleyes are hitting at the dams. Catfish are taking redworms and fresh-killed minnows.

Rock River (Byron): Good-sized channel catfish are being taken from the creeks with cheesebait.