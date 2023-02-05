Achieving a better edge: What to look for in a knife sharpener

Hunters, anglers, and just about all other outdoor enthusiasts need knives – and sharp ones at that. Unfortunately, dull knives are an inevitability. It’s easy to tell when a blade has gone dull, but is there any such thing as one that is too sharp?

Probably not. That’s why knife sharpeners should be close at hand whenever doing knife work like skinning, filleting, etc.

The proliferation of sharpening implements on the market today can leave a person feeling overwhelmed. However, the vast majority fit within a few categories. With a little knowledge, anyone can choose the right sharpeners for their needs.

Sharpening vs. honing

One thing to clear up – which will inform the process – is the difference between sharpening and honing. Sharpening involves removing a significant amount of metal from a knife’s blade, and should be needed only occasionally. It is generally done in stages, with stones or other tools labeled “coarse,” “medium,” and “fine.”

Honing, on the other hand, is what we do between sharpenings, to “put the edge on” a knife again. Little if any metal is removed from the blade. Rather, the microscopic edge is realigned, done with a “fine” stone/rod/tool.

Stones

Whetstones (also: sharpening stones) are considered by many to be the gold standard for sharpening. They have traditionally been made from natural stone of varying degrees of coarseness, and have been a sharpening go-to for generations. As with most industries, there are also many artificial materials these days used to make whetstones, including composite, ceramic, and diamond-coated materials.

During sharpening, a blade is drawn across a whetstone at the angle that is appropriate for that blade or intended use. The coarse stone is used first, followed by medium, and then a fine stone for finishing. If all a blade needs is a little honing after a job, only the fine stone is used to maintain the edge.

Angle guides are helpful, and sometimes included in kits. Lansky has built an entire line of stone-based systems designed to ensure angle precision. Due to its freeform nature, a whetstone will technically allow the user to sharpen at any angle, which makes it useful to all kinds of blades.

Achieving consistency with sharpening stones can be a challenge, which may diminish results. This could be one reason many other kinds of sharpeners have been developed. However, stones continue to find popularity in the marketplace and are affordable and widely available.

While whetstones are usually meant to remain stationary as a knife is drawn across them, a variation on that idea is the grindstone, which is essentially the stone moving continuously across the knife. A modern twist on the grindstone is the type of electric sharpener which pulls abrasive belts across a knife’s blade. They are reputed to make quick work of sharpening duties. However, they can be costly and eventually require replacement of belts.

Rods

Another longtime staple in the lineup is the honing rod, used commonly with kitchen knives (also: sharpening steel). Contrary to the name, a sharpening steel does not sharpen knives – it only hones them. In other words it will only restore the edge, and not sharpen a truly dull knife.

Like the whetstone, the honing rod requires the user to maintain a consistent blade angle, which requires practice. One development which is meant to help the consumer achieve the right angle is the pull-through sharpener, which comes in many forms in the marketplace today.

Pull-through

Pull-through sharpeners have two rods (or other surfaces) mounted at a consistent angle. One classic example is the Edgemaker. Standard procedure is to hold it on a stable surface and simply pull the knife through the slot.

Though their sharpening surfaces are fixed, pull-through devices are not thought to provide the most precision. What’s more, different purposes may require different angles, which cannot be achieved with a fixed-angle device. In fact, many manufacturers do not even state which angle is used in their pull-through sharpener (though some, like Outdoor Edge, do).

Some pull-through sharpeners have multiple slots, labeled with relative coarseness. This could provide true sharpening for blades that have dulled. Others which have just one slot are meant only for on-the-spot honing.

Many electric models are available (Chef’s Choice, etc.), which do the job faster. Even though they may offer convenient and quick multi-stage sharpening, they are criticized for grinding blades excessively.

While pull-throughs may have limitations, they can sometimes be the best tool for the job. Most models are small and easy to toss into a pack or tackle box, a clear advantage over anything bulky or electric-powered. They are perfect for touching up (honing) knives during a deer-skinning job in the field, for example.

Final thoughts

Don’t forget about serrated blades and gut hooks, which most sharpeners can’t touch. Possibly the most versatile tool for that job is the pen-sized Diamond Sharpener from Smith’s, which can also hone regular blades and fish hooks.

In choosing a knife sharpener, it may be critical to consider sharpening angles. Some surfaces, like fillet knives, are best served at 20 degrees or less. Others, like hunting knives, are generally sharpened at 22 to 25 degrees (or greater).

As with most things, you get what you pay for. A person could drop hundreds on a sharpening system to get good results. On the other end, a $10 implement will only give $10 worth of performance. In all, whetstones have the most potential for precision and versatility. Because many fall in the $50-100 price range, they are right in the sweet spot for overall value.

Read more from Roy Heilman at www.neveragoosechase.com.

