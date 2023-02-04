Time for a tuneup? Tip-ups need attention, too

I watched as the young man ran to his tip-up for the third time. The device’s flag danced in the wind – the signal of yet another fish bite.

The youngster slowly pulled on the line to feel for any tension or resistance. Then he shook his head in frustration upon realizing nothing was there – for the third time. As he was re-baiting his setup, I moved closer to see his rig. I was surprised to see two large treble hooks tied to heavy-gauge wire on his quickstrike rig.

We talked for a while and I excused myself for making a suggestion, which he was more than willing to accept. When I left, he was placing a minnow down his hole in the ice. It was attached to a much smaller and streamlined quick-strike rig that I’d given him.

There are simple and easy ways to fine-tune tip-up presentations that will help you catch more and bigger pike yet this winter.

Tip-ups, an overview

Like everything else, it seems in the fishing industry there are too many tip-up options from which to choose. They’re made of wood, plastic, polycarbonate, steel, and more.

Tip-ups come in all sizes and shapes, but most have armatures that rotate the spool for fishing line and hold the flag down on a peg until the bait is taken. The modern fishing world has given us tipups that have alarms that are activated when a flag is tripped. And there’s a device one can attach to a tip-up that transmits a signal to a smartphone app.

There also are those that are round and cover an 8- to 10-inch hole perfectly and fit into a five- or six-gallon bucket. You can stack about four or more in that bucket, too. Some tip-ups are rectangular and of sturdy wooden construction, and the owners carry them with pride in long boxes that resemble the finest guitar cases made.

More and more tip-up enthusiasts are opting for the latest compact style. While still quite new to the market and sometimes hard to find in stores, these sporty-looking units offer precision craftsmanship and balance with some having mention of a single or multiple bearings in the spool for your line. The theory is to eliminate any hesitation when a fish takes the bait.

Line for tip-ups

The right line is crucial when it comes to fine-tuning tip-up presentations. Most submerged fishing line is entirely too visible. Northern pike see that type of presentation and line far too often. I’d go with one of the thin-diameter super braids that come in a multitude of colors that blend in perfectly with the water. Forty- to 80-pound-test line is good, with 40-pound braid having the thickness of 12-pound monofilament.

To ensure stealth, use an 80-pound-test swivel on one end of the main line and a 50- to 80-pound-test fluorocarbon leader that’s 4 feet long. To the fluorocarbon attach a single hook or quick–strike rig. It’s a winning combination.

Helpful hooks

Whether you fish with a single-hook or a series of hooks, such as the quick-strike rigs, it’s often best to downsize. There are excellent reasons to go small.

For one thing, larger, thicker hooks inhibit minnow action. Big hooks will make big holes in live bait, and that will shorten the life of your bait. Further, big hooks are more easily seen underwater.

There has been a change in the fishing industry, and the past couple of years a few companies are starting to make rigs with smaller hooks and hook thickness.

While hook size is important, color is a consideration, as well. Avoid colors that shine or are otherwise flashy. They tend to scare pike. Avoid silver and gold hooks, especially in gin-clear water. Bronze and red blend in well underwater, with red offering other good reasons for its use.

Every fish in the freshwater system has red gill plates, and the color red can trigger a reaction from fish in 8 feet of water or less. When fishing deeper water, it’s been shown that the color red is the first color of the spectrum to disappear, making it hard for fish to see.

Down to the wire

Remember that you’re looking for a setup that’s a natural-looking presentation in a small package. Once you’ve addressed line and hooks, the wire leader is the next item to refine.

Like large hooks that are highly visible, the heavy wire leaders to which they’re attached can be the same. Many rigs have wire leaders of test strengths of 50- to 100-pound test, with the rigs made of heavier wire resembling bicycle spokes. Many are made with single-strand or seven-strand steel.

For many tip-up experts, lighter leader material is a must. These anglers don’t believe in horsing a big pike to the hole. They’d rather take their time and gently persuade the pike, thus guaranteeing an easier and safer release of a fish that’s fresh rather than one that’s been played to exhaustion. Lighter leader material will help to ensure that. Material with breaking strengths of 20 to 40 pounds fits this bill nicely.

As with hooks, color does play a role here, too. Again, if possible avoid the wire leaders with shine or flash.

Accessory considerations

Most pre-made northern pike rigs for tip-ups come with some kind of accessories in the form of blades, beads, and more. Just remember that you can alter a pre-made rig if the situation calls for it.

Cut off the added blades or remove the beads. Or make your own rigs. It’s easy, quick and fun and gratifying to catch a pike on a rig you made.

Tip-up fishing is fun and exciting. With some fine-tuning of your presentation, you just take your tip-up fishing success to another level.