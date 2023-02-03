Wisconsin fishing & hunting report — Feb. 3, 2023

The good news is that this cold weather improved lake conditions in most parts of the state. With just a few exceptions where slushy conditions still exist, anglers have been able to get around much better.

Trucks are being used a lot more this past week in northern Wisconsin than previously in most areas, and the snow and slush are now firm enough that ATVs, side-by-sides, and snowmobiles are being used to drive over the top of it. Avoid any major-sized snow drifts and you should be able to move around without getting bogged down or stuck.

On the down side, it’s been so cold that fishing activity was pretty limited last week. There just hasn’t been much opportunity to get out, be mobile, and fish due to the cold. Those who have braved the weather mostly struggled to put fish on the ice with any consistency. With improved weather conditions heading into this weekend, expect anglers and the fish they’re chasing to again become more active.

AMERY AREA

White Ash Lake is giving up bluegills in 10 feet. Northern pike are hitting suckers on Bone Lake in 14 to 20 feet. Fishing pressure remains light, but the slush has frozen, so ATVs and snowmobiles are getting around much better on local lakes.

Country Store, (715) 268-7482.

ASHLAND AREA

Ice conditions have improved a little with the recent cold snap. The slush has firmed up, although there is still snow pack that will produce some water and slushy spots. Catching has been good all in all throughout the bay. Second Landing hasn’t seen much activity. It is rough venturing out from that location with the current snow pack. People have begun venturing off Blackhawk Marina and off Red Cliff toward Basswood Island. Inland lakes are rough travel, but people have been catching panfish, perch and walleyes.

Angler’s All, (715) 682-5754.

River Rock, (715) 682-3232.

DOOR PENINSULA AND ALGOMA/KEWAUNEE AREA

Sugar Creek to Little Sturgeon still had some unstable ice last week. The shove ice in those areas is also bad and even when the ice locks up travel will be difficult. Guys walking out at Lime Kiln Road near Little Sturgeon are having some success with whitefish. Little Sturgeon perch action on tip-downs has been continued to be good and some pike are being caught tips-ups with shiners. Getting away from the other fishermen has been key at times. The Sawyer Harbor area has also had good action for perch and pike. Ice in these areas has been in good condition, holding at 8 to 9 inches inside the bays. Do use caution – there have been pockets that have only 4 to 5 inches still as of Sunday, Jan. 29. Most other locations in Door County continue to have very bad ice conditions.

Howie’s Tackle, (920) 746-9916.

Algoma Chamber of Commerce, (920) 487-3090.

EAGLE RIVER AREA

Although the cold days have frozen down some slush and built ice in other areas, some slushy conditions have made it a little tough to get around. Walleye action has been surprisingly good for this time of year. The best time has been right around sunset on most lakes, but some lakes have been producing walleyes in the middle of the day. Those daytime walleyes have mainly been caught jigging in deep water using Jiggin’ Raps or spoons. Northern action has been pretty good in the afternoons on most lakes. They are feeding, as usual, in the weeds. Look for the deepest weeds you can find. All lakes are producing pike at this point. Panfish action has been very good, with good crappie action on the chain. Anglers are jigging in the holes with small jigs tipped with waxies. Bluegills are now hitting in the weeds well on spikes.

Eagle Sports Center, (715) 479-8804.

FLORENCE COUNTY AREA

The walleye action has picked up. A fisherman reported a fish just over 27 inches last week. Northern pike action has been steady. Suckers and shiners under tip-ups were producing a good bite. There’s been a mixed bag of panfish being caught. Wonderbread and gold tungsten jigs tipped with waxies or spikes have been performing well for crappies. Anglers have been limiting on crappies, with most catches between 9 and 13 inches.

Whisler Outdoors, (715) 528-4411.

GREEN BAY/APPLETON AREA

Green Bay waters are still not completely locked up, so pay very close attention to the wind direction every day. Areas like Volks Landing and Bayshore Park and Red River have seen more stable ice and the fishing there has been more on the positive side, with mostly whitefish reported, but with some catches of walleyes showing up on occasion in all three locations. No. 5 Jigging Raps are always a good choice for walleyes. Dead Horse Bay and the Suamico area are still producing some perch catches, along with some walleyes and a few whitefish. The Fox River has begun to skim up again, but hold off for several days yet before venturing out there.

Smokey’s on the Bay Bait, Tackle and Guide Service, (920) 593 1749.

HAYWARD AREA

Fishing activity has been limited with the cold weather and sloppy lake conditions. There have been a few people on Nelson Lake finding suspended crappies over 15 to 25 feet. Grindstone Lake is producing a few walleyes and perch in 15 to 20 feet. There’s still a lot of slush on area lakes.

Hayward Bait, (715) 634-2921.

LAKE MICHIGAN/METRO AREA LAKES

Recent colder temperatures in the past week have improved ice conditions on the area lakes. Most of the smaller lakes and bays have between 5 to 8 inches of walkable ice. Be sure to check access points with a spud bar. We do not recommend ATV travel, as there is too much inconsistency with the ice coverage, especially on deeper lakes. Bluegill action is best around green weeds in 5 to 14 feet of water. There are some lakes in the area where the bluegills were found in 20 to 30 feet of water. A flasher is needed to catch these fish as they often suspend off the bottom. Crappies are most active during early morning hours or just before dusk. Look for them suspended above weeds or wood in 8 to 15 feet of water or suspended over 20 to 30 feet, often just a few feet below the ice. Perch are in 8 to 15 feet of water over sand flats with scattered green weed clumps, near the bottom. Kastmasters, Slender Spoons, Swedish Pimples, or 4mm tungsten jigs loaded with spikes or a piece of minnow have produced. Northern pike will be found around shallower weed beds. Walleye fishing was best fishing shallow during dark hours and deeper during daylight hours. Tip-ups baited with a minnow will work best.

DNR hotline, (414) 382-7920.

Smokey’s Bait Shop, (262) 691-0360.

Dick Smith’s Bait, (262) 646 2218.

MINOCQUA/WOODRUFF/ LAKE TOMAHAWK AREA

Anglers are getting a taste of some real Northwoods winter temps as thermometer readings fell into the negative teens with wind chills in the mid-twenty below range. This shut down outdoor activities for the most part by Jan. 29. As much as the cold, the high pressure (which typically go hand in hand this time of year) really had an impact on fishing as decent reports from anglers on Jan. 28 shut down quickly. Pike action has been good to poor. Prior to super high pressure, reports of pike activity were good with anglers getting good numbers with several pike to 40 inches on large shiners. Perch have been good to poor. The mud flat bite was good using wigglers on Halis and Swedish Pimples in 18 to 28 feet. The best crappie bit has been deep, too, over 20 to 35 feet on rattle spoons. Walleye action picked up late last week, with the best window at dusk suing tip-ups baited with 3-inch suckers.

Island Sport Shop, (715) 356-4797.

J and J Sports, (715) 277-2616.

PRICE COUNTY AREA

Walleye anglers are jigging and using suckers on tip-ups, with jigging spoons the ticket for big walleyes. Blade baits with vibration will catch aggressive fish; try subtle flutter spoons or dead-sticks for finicky fish. Pike anglers are catching fish with suckers and shiners under tip-ups around shallow weed beds. Work weed bed edges along deeper water or into the main lake, or set up on points and neck-downs. Crappies are suspending over deep water. Try minnows and waxies on tungsten jigs.

St. Croix Rods, Park Falls, (715) 762-3226.

Ross’s Sport Shop, Phillips, (715) 339-3625.

SIREN AREA

Northern pike fishing is steady, with fish using different spots depending on the lake. Some are on shallow flats with cover, and some are on deeper shelves, wandering between weed edges and deeper water. Suckers and large shiners on tip-ups are the go-to for big pike. Crappies are in main lake basins near the bays. The schools are suspending, so punch holes to find them. Bluegills are near weed edges, cribs, and wood.

Big Mike’s Outdoor Sports Shop, (715) 349-2400.

SPOONER AREA

Northern pike fishing is good to very good, with fish spread from shallow weeds, weed edges, flats, and bays, to deeper drop-offs, shelves, and points, and wherever you find panfish and baitfish. Suckers and large shiners on tip-ups set up over these areas are generating some good action. Crappie anglers are doing well once they locate the suspending schools over deep lake basins. Plan to drill a lot of holes. Bluegill fishing is good to very good. Find fish around shallow to mid-depth weeds, brush, cribs, and other structure. Perch are near bottom in deep water.

AAA Sports Shop, (715) 635-3011.

Michigan

L’ANSE AREA

There was still open water on Keweenaw Bay, but with single-digit temperatures in the forecast, anglers are hoping the bay stiffens up soon. A few anglers are getting out in the open water and catching whitefish in 80 to 90 feet of water. At the head of the bay they’re catching steelies, coho, and a few nice brown trout. Anglers are casting off the rocks and at the docks at L’Anse Marina and catching a few steelhead and coho.

Inland lakes are in good shape but have a couple inches of slush beneath the snow. Anglers report catching walleyes, bluegills, and pike on Vermilac, brookies and perch at Alberta Pond, and brookies on Lake Roland. In Chassell Bay anglers are catching light numbers of walleyes, panfish, and pike. Hunting pressure has been light

Indian Country Sports, (906) 524-6518.

ESCANABA AREA

Anglers are catching walleyes and perch on Lake Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc. Most of the action is taking place north of Gladstone and just a little to the south. Beware of the pressure crack to the north. The perch bite has been good at Kipling, but action is slowing down a little and a lot of smaller fish have been caught. The Escanaba River is open again and cold weather has been minimal, but the weatherman says there are single digit temperatures in the forecast so things should tighten up. There was about 10 inches of snow on the ice. Predator hunting has been fair.

Bay View Bait & Tackle, (906) 786-1488.

BERGLAND AREA

Lake Gogebic ice conditions and travel steadily have improved. Walleye and perch action has been good. Anglers are targeting the same depths of 22 to 26 feet with the best success over mud. Walleyes are hitting both suckers on tip-ups or jigging baits tipped with a fathead. The best action has been in the early morning or evening. Perch continue to prefer wigglers fished tight to the bottom.

Bear’s Nine Pines Resort, (906) 842-3361.

KEWEENAW PENINSULA

A recent warm spell created some slush on inland lakes in the Keweenaw and angler pressure has been light. Those who are heading out report catching decent numbers of panfish, walleyes, and pike on most lakes including Gratiot. Hunting pressure has been light.

Northwoods Sporting Goods, (906) 482-5210.

ONTONAGON AREA

There was no ice on Lake Superior yet. Inland lakes have ice, and a lot of slush so fishing pressure has been low. There was about 18 inches of snow in the woods and hunting pressure has been light, too.

Grieg’s Taxidermy & Tackle, (906) 884-2770.

Minnesota

DULUTH AREA

The Duluth Harbor on Lake Superior is producing crappies on the Wisconsin side and walleyes on the Minnesota side in 10 to 12 feet. Northern pike remain active on Rice Lake, hitting sucker or shiner minnows in 6 feet. A few walleyes and perch are being caught on Boulder Lake in 8 to 10 feet. Anglers continue to deal with quite a bit of slush on local lakes, so walking out or snowmobiles are needed to move around.

Chalstrom’s Bait, (218) 726-0094.

LAKE OF THE WOODS

The majority of walleyes and sauger are being caught in 30 to 34 feet. Some anglers are finding nice walleyes shallower during the morning and evening hours in 16 to 19 feet along the south shore. Work a one/two punch – jigging one line and having a second with a live minnow under a bobber. On the Rainy River, morning and evening hours remain best for walleyes and sauger. There are some sturgeon anglers fishing during the overnight hours and catching big fish. At the Northwest Angle, resorts are spread out throughout this island area, targeting both structure and deep mud adjacent to structure. There’s been a higher percentage of walleyes than sauger caught in this part of the lake.

Lake of the Woods Tourism Bureau, (800) 382-FISH.

LAKE VERMILION

Walleyes have been biting best during the morning hours off Birch Point in 25 feet. Walleyes also are being caught off the points in Stuntz Bay over 20 to 30 feet and on the reefs near Ely Island, Birch Island, and mouth of Pike Bay in 22 to 32 feet. Roads are plowed, and trucks are being used in the areas being fished.

Pike Bay Lodge, (218) 753-2430.

LAKE WINNIBIGOSHISH

Walleye and perch action was slower this past week, and the anglers doing best have been mobile and moving a lot to stay on top of active fish. Deadsticks with bigger minnows seem to be producing the majority of walleyes in 25 to 32 feet or on top of the bars and humps in 17 to 25 feet; get away from the crowds. Look for perch on the flats in 15 to 20 feet and again, keep moving. If you avoid the drifts, you can get around with a truck in most areas. Snowmobiles and ATVs can go anywhere.

Lake Winnie Resort Association,

www.lakewinnie.net.

LEECH LAKE

Walleye reports have been limited through the recent cold stretch, but look for fish on main-lake structure in 15 to 23 feet or off the sides of the humps in Walker Bay. Plain hooks and bigger minnows are producing best during low-light periods. There have also been some eelpout mixed in with the walleyes. There have been a few reports of bigger perch being caught deep, 18 to 25 feet, on the Trader’s Bay side of Pine Point. You’ll also find perch in 9 to 12 feet off Pine Point and the Goose Island area.

Reed’s Sporting Goods, (218) 547-1505.

Shriver’s Bait Co., (218) 547-2250.

RAINY LAKE

Small spoons or setlines with shiner minnows continue to produce walleyes in 30 to 35 feet early and late each day. Crappies continue to be scarce, but there have been plenty of pike caught along with the walleyes. Lake travel continues to improve, and much of the slush has now frozen.

RainyDaze Guide Service, (218) 290-6102.

RED LAKE

Walleye fishing during the past week has been good for some groups and really slow for others along the south shore. The best action is taking place about 10 miles out in 12 feet early and late in the day. Setlines with plain hooks and minnows are working best, and there seems to be more crappies and some keeping-size perch mixed in. Reports also have been mixed on other parts of the lake, but 12 feet of water has been most productive. Just try to get away from the crowds and key on low-light periods of the day. Overall, the bite has slowed some since last week.

Mort’s Dock, (218) 647-8128.

RED WING AREA

Sauger, a few walleyes, and more sturgeon are being caught along current edges near buoys on Lake Pepin. Jiggin’ Raps and bright spoons are working best tight to the bottom. Anglers are using ATVs on the Wisconsin side and walking out on the Minnesota side.

Four Seasons Sports, (651) 388-4334.

South Dakota

WEBSTER AREA

Bitter Lake is producing walleyes and perch in 18 to 22 feet, but you have to sort through quite a few small fish.

Northern pike remain active in less than 10 feet at Cottonwood Lake, Antelope Lake, and Reed Lake. Trucks are being used on plowed roads.

Sportsman’s Cove, (605) 345-2468.

North Dakota

DEVIL’S LAKE

Perch action has slowed during the cold weather. Anglers are seeing fish on their electronics, but it’s been tough getting them to bite.

Stay on the move for perch and work the mud flats in 30 to 45 feet. Walleyes remain structure-related in 6 to 15 feet or 25 to 32 feet. Plowed roads are limited, so track vehicles are the only option for getting around on most of the lake.

Eye Hangers Guide Service, (701) 230-7080.