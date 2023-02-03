New York Outdoor News fishing and hunting report — Feb. 3, 2023

Mid-February is just about upon us and that means we’re turning the corner on winter already! That also means we’re turning the corner on ice fishing season, perhaps before it even begins in some parts of New York.

Caution is advised everywhere when it comes to ice conditions, now and going forward. One key contributor to ice conditions, extreme temperatures withstanding, is the fact that daylight is increasing by minutes each day and the sun also rises higher in the sky.

Meanwhile, we’re looking at the final weeks of several small game hunting and trapping seasons across New York. Squirrel, grouse and cottontail rabbits come to mind, but there are others. Finally, it will be interesting to hear what maple sap hobbyists out there will be enduring. Many are running some taps this time of year, but how will the spring-like conditions that have dominated this winter affect spring sap runs, and fish spawning runs as well?

1000 Islands Region

St. Lawrence River

Most bays on the St Lawrence are carrying 6 to 10 inches of ice. Walking and limited machinery are viable options. The perch bite in Lake of the Isles has been consistent with tip-downs dressed with minnows and jigging rods using iron decoy spoons or rattling spoons in gold tipped with a perch eye or head. Pike are hitting medium and large minnows on tip-ups.

Eastern Basin

Chaumont Bay is producing some quality walleyes with a solid 16-pound fish and a different 32-inch fish caught by Tom Van Deusen. Tip-ups and jigging are producing these fish, but the guys are pretty-tight lipped about what bait they’re running. The great news is these two monster ‘eyes were released to continue staging in preparation for the annual spawning migration. The ice pack beyond Three Mile Bay is sketchy at best and anglers are spudding their way out to the 17- to 25-foot zone.

Use caution as you hit the ice and be mindful of pressure cracks and seams. The Chaumont Bay area offers some quality fishing, but public access to certain bays is limited, so ensure you ask permission when in doubt.

Captain Burnie Haney, New York Fishing Adventures, burniehaney.com

Adirondacks

Things are picking up on Adirondack lakes, finally, thanks to some early February sub-zero weather. Still, caution is advised around areas where there is current and especially when using machinery. And be sure to keep an eye out for open water on big, deep lakes where only the bays might be the safest bet.

Capital District/Upper Hudson Valley

Even with the chill-down, lakes like Saratoga, Cossayuna and others had questionable spots. The shallower the better in terms of ice conditions with an ever-cautious eye toward safety.

Catskills/Southeastern N.Y.

Like other areas, ponds should be scrutinized on an individual basis for ice conditions. Trout Town Flies, in Roscoe, reports that anglers who have the itch have been stream fishing. More so sub-surface nymphs and streamers.

Central New York

Oswego River

The Oswego remains challenging. The water is dirty and it is experiencing high levels. But there have been a decent number of reports from anglers fishing up stream of the powerhouse on the west side. Overall, it is recommended that anglers fish the slow edges along the shore with egg sacs and jigs. And take your time. As the water rises the harbor fishing really takes off! Bucktail jigs and swim baits on jig heads are the best presentations. White and white chartreuse and natural color baits are typically best, along with swim baits and bladebaits. As the water “colors up” don’t be afraid to throw some brighter baits. .

Salmon River

Water have been high but are expected to drop. This will change where the steelhead will be holding. With the river temps hovering right at freezing, the decrease in flow will have the steelhead moving right to the holes. So, concentrate on the deepest and slowest holes and runs. Egg sacs have been the primary bait of choice. White and blue being the most productive colors. Don’t be afraid to tie a purple and red this time of year, you’ll be happy with the results. Other good baits are pink worms, jigs, and the occasional bead. Fished under a float, these baits have been producing plenty of action.

Fly anglers have been finding success running stoneflies in a variety of colors, copper, blue and chartreuse. An egg sucking leech or woolly bugger in black, or olive is another “go-to.”.

www.visitoswegocounty.com

Other waters

For now, there are no reports from DEC for other fisheries in this region. Things should pick up during the ice fishing season.

Finger Lakes/Souther Tier

DEC is always looking for new participants in the Angler Diary Cooperator Program.

If you fish Cayuga Lake, Owasco Lake, Skaneateles Lake, Otisco Lake or any of their tributaries and want to learn more about this program and how to sign up, please contact the Region 7 Fisheries office at 607-753-3095 ext. 213, or on-line at fwfish7@dec.ny.gov.

If you fish Canadice Lake, Canandaigua Lake, Conesus Lake, Hemlock Lake, Honeoye Lake, Keuka Lake or Seneca Lake, please contact the Region 8 Fisheries office at 585-226-5343, or on-line at fwfish8@dec.ny.gov.

Wayne County

At press time, the bays were still not safe for fishing. Cold temperatures were predicted but the area was also experiencing lake effect snow. Snow on top of a thin layer of ice insulates and reduces the chances of safe ice. The smaller ponds like Sodus Center have ice, but the ones that feed the creeks also have a steady flow of water underneath the ice. Use caution and make sure you take your spud to test thickness.

As for the Erie Canal, Widewaters west of Newark has ice, however it is not uniform in thickness. In the streams, some browns are being caught at Salmon Creek in Pultneyville. Use fresh egg sacs under bobbers. Maxwell Creek still has a great flow, however fishing has been slow. Try the northwest side of the creek next to the lean-to cabins.

Chris Kenyon, waynecountytourism.com

Other waters

For now, there are no reports from DEC for other fisheries in this region. Things should pick up during the ice fishing season.

Long Island

We’re coming up on that tough stretch of the off season. Duck and deer hunting seasons have wrapped up and overall, it doesn’t seem like it was one of the better seasons as per buddies I’ve spoken to.

The plus side of the mild winter to date is the freshwater and holdover striper opportunities. Trout, perch, and pickerel are keeping cabin fever at bay for a few anglers while others keep banging away at gear maintenance. I’ve made a small dent in swapping out rusty hooks and removing the back treble of plugs.

It’s been interesting during this slow progress how certain plugs bring back the memory of a catch. One big takeaway has been the role color plays. Having not put most of my surfcasting time in at night until the last few seasons, I don’t really have enough data to get up on a soap box. However, I’ve caught on bone-colored swimmers and darters on dark nights, and black or blurple plugs on bright ones. A few plugs that I’ve used during the day and at night have seen better days in terms of paint jobs. I know a few fishermen that are willing to retire a plug with a few chips in it. Walking down memory lane with some work horse plugs of mine, I really think it’s so much more the profile than color that entices the bit.

Even if you’re not in the market for anything specific, the offseason shows are a treat. Some fantastic seminars with captains, bumping into fishing buddies, and staving off the boredom. Going to be interesting if this mild weather pattern holds up through February. We may not have to be waiting as long as usual to get that first one of the season!

Mike Dean, @mnhtn2mtk, www.mnhtn2mtk.com/blog.

Western New York

Chautauqua Lake

The lake had a mix of open water and unsafe ice at press time.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The Chautauqua County streams were in prime fishing shape, Erie County streams were slightly high but fishable and Cattaraugus Creek was high and stained. When conditions have been favorable the steelhead action has been good for a mix of fresh and darker fish. Watch for any precipitation and the USGS flow gages when planning an outing. In cold water conditions, drifting techniques with egg sacs, trout beads, egg flies, jigs and nymphs fished at the bottom is a dependable approach. Slow down the drift and target tailouts, seams and current breaks.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Tributary fishing off Lake Ontario was picking up. Matt Vogt of Newfane confirmed that. He took a walk down a couple tributaries and if the stream had water, it had fish. It appears there was another push of steelhead. Smaller tributaries were littered with fish. Some locals around are still getting trout at Burt Dam, too. A lot of different presentations seem to work. It all depends on the day and conditions. Egg sacs, imitations and jigs under a float were all taking fish.

Niagara River

The Wind is still creating some issues in and on the Niagara River and just when the waters look like they are starting to clear a bit from the muddy soup, an arctic blast hits the region with below zero temperatures. It can only help the ice fishermen, but it will hinder soft water anglers. A few trout were being caught according to Lisa Drabczyk, with Creek Road Bait and Tackle, in Lewiston, giving shore fishermen an outside option to make some casts with spinners, spoons, jigs and egg sacs or egg imitations like beads.

Frank Campbell, www.niagarafallsusa.com

Orleans County

Flows lows in the Oak, and really all around, were looking pretty good – slightly high and slightly stained with lots of good water cover for steelhead to be anywhere they want to be in the watercourses and good drifting chances. Fishing pressure has been real light with only a handful of guys out on the Oak in the mid-week period. Reports of some medium fresh steelhead and a few spirited chromers thrown in. Any given half day outing yielding something like a few hook ups.

Ron Bierstine, Orleans County Sportfishing Coordinator