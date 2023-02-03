Episode 13 – Time outdoors with a neighbor

Regular New York Outdoor News contributing writer Jeff Murray is our guest on Ep. 13 of the Great Northeast Podcast. Jeff lives in Chemung County and is a full-time newspaper reporter for the Elmira Star-Gazette. He hunts and fishes in both New York and Pennsylvania and in this episode shares his perspectives on spending quality outdoor time in both states. Dan and Jeff also discuss the differing policies between the two states on antler restrictions and crossbows as well as Pennsylvania’s bustling elk population and its economic benefits.