What is illegal and what’s not for hunters using cell cameras in Minnesota?

Plymouth, Minn. — You’re hard at work at the office on a crisp autumn day, debating whether to take a few hours of PTO to climb into a treestand for a late-afternoon sit.

Suddenly your phone pings with an image via one of your cellular-enabled trail cameras near a hunting stand. It shows a real-time photo of an 8-pointer you’ve been watching.

Headed for the door, you text your boss and tell him you’re indeed burning those few hours of vacation. Ninety minutes later, the buck lies at your feet. Months of scouting have delivered fresh venison and a not-too-shabby set of antlers.

You may also have broken the law.

It may be the most inadvertently violated hunting rule on the books, but you just used a wireless device to take game. And per Page 31 of the 2022 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations, that is illegal: “Using walkie talkies, cell phones, remote control, or other radio equipment, including drones, to take big game is unlawful.”

Trail cameras are everywhere, with better resolution and cellular capabilities that can send owners instant images and now, instant video. Readers use cellular trail cameras regularly, perhaps even as described at the top of this story.

Minnesota DNR Enforcement Operations Manager Maj. Robert Gorecki says two state statutes apply to the scenario. First, 97B.085, which – per the hunting regulations – addresses radio use in taking of wild game. Then there’s Statute 97A.015, Subd. 47, which defines “taking.”

“Taking means pursuing, shooting, killing, capturing, trapping, snaring, angling, spearing, or netting wild animals, or placing, setting, drawing, or using a net, trap, or other device to take wild animals. Taking includes attempting to take wild animals, and assisting another person in taking wild animals.”

(The word “attempting” is important, too, because it means you don’t have to be successful in killing a critter to have violated the law. You simply had to attempt.)

The use of trail cameras prior to the season is not problematic, Gorecki said, but when the devices immediately change hunter behavior during a season, you could be heading into violator territory.

Combined with the growing use of drones, the DNR is crafting new language – which might see action this 2023 legislative session – to more clearly articulate what’s illegal with the use of this modern technology.

Gorecki stressed that the agency isn’t looking to create a new class of violations but rather clarify that it’s one thing to use drones or trail cameras for scouting, but it’s definitely illegal to use them in the act of taking game.

“Technology is great, but we don’t want people to use that equipment to adjust what they’re doing on the fly,” Gorecki said.

Drones might be easier to understand, because most reasonable hunters don’t want to see the devices buzzing around their stands, or harassing wildlife. Out West, for example, there have been cases of people using drones to drive elk from public to private land, or vice versa.

And most ethical hunters understand that flying a drone over a valley, sighting a deer, then putting a stalk on it violates fair-chase standards.

But cellular-enabled cameras fall into a grayer area. What exactly defines “to take” when using one?

Outdoor News ran a couple of scenarios past Gorecki. First, say it’s the evening before you intend to hunt, and your cell camera pings a big buck. You alter your plans for the next day based on the image, but you do not hunt until after a good night’s sleep and the calendar flips to the next day. Legal or illegal?

“That would be fine. Because when you received that signal you were not actively taking big game,” he said. “That deer could be in the next county after moving all night.”

The logic syncs with big-game hunting rules in Canada, which prohibit hunters from heading afield the same day they’ve flown into camp. That’s to prevent scouting via aircraft.

A similar, 24-hour or overnight-type rule or law could formally clarify the use of devices like cellular trail cams and drones in Minnesota.

Scenario 2: A hunter sitting at home has a line of stands, perhaps on a ridge, and the southernmost cell-trail cam pings an image of a buck heading north. Our hunter leaps out of his La-Z-Boy and races to his northernmost stand a half-mile away, where he kills the moving buck 15 minutes later.

That’s clearly violating the spirit of the wireless rule, Gorecki told Outdoor News.

What about the situation at the beginning of this story? The hunter was at the office not actively hunting, though he did immediately alter his behavior based on a real-time image. Gorecki acknowledged that the situation enters a shade of gray that an officer would review on a case-by-case basis, but the point is immediate action.

“If we can articulate in court that you used that signal to take an animal and that’s how and why you did it, then there could be a case,” he said.

Before the explosion of smartphones 15 years ago, walkie-talkies on public open radio frequencies were common in many hunters’ pockets. Conservation officers and other law enforcement encouraged hunters to carry a set for safety purposes.

But the same COs also were clear that, because the devices employed a radio signal, they could not be used to take game. If a CO heard hunters coordinating a drive via such devices (which were easy to monitor via public radio channels), they might get a ticket. Officers handed out a few in Minnesota.

Cell phones are private data, however, so without probable cause and a warrant, it’s tougher for COs to catch hunters in the act of receiving real-time game images, and then acting on them.

That said, a solid TIP call or other evidence could provide probable cause for a search warrant.

DNR Enforcement staff are drafting and reviewing language on a possible new law now, and it could appear in a bill later this winter or spring. There’s no telling when or if it could become law. In the meantime, Gorecki says there’s really only one foolproof way to avoid violating the radio device law with a cellular-enabled trail cam.

“We advise people to turn them off when actively hunting,” he said.

What’s Happening in Other States?

Lt. Mike Melgaard, a Wisconsin conservation warden supervisor based in Spooner, said he is unaware of any regulation restricting cellular trail camera use while hunting as described in the story above.

The Badger State does prohibit aircraft, including drones, in hunting, and a clause on Page 13 of the Wisconsin deer hunting regs notes that the use of wireless devices cannot be used to establish contact between hunters while group hunting.

Tim Brass, director of state policy and stewardship for Missoula, Mont.-based Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said several states in the West recently have addressed the game camera policies, with more pending.

Arizona established a prohibition on the use of “live action” trail cameras for taking or locating or aiding in the take of wildlife in 2018, and effective Jan. 1, 2022, the state prohibited the use of all trail cameras for the take of wildlife.

Also in 2022, Utah implemented the following policy: “You may not use any trail camera (or non-handheld device) in the take of big game, cougars or bears – or to aid in the take of big game, cougars or bears – between July 31 and Dec. 31 on public or private property.

BHA opposes their use in hunting and adopted the following North American policy statement on the fair use of game cameras in February 2019:

“To safeguard fair-chase standards, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers supports efforts to enact regulations that prohibit the in-season use of live-action game cameras for the purpose of hunting and/or harvesting wildlife and address preseason use of cameras on public-access lands where there is intent to provide information on animal location and movement that will be sold for the purposes of hunting and/or harvesting wildlife. Furthermore, where state regulations do not apply or are limited in scope, BHA encourages the adoption of ethical policies and regulations for the use of game cameras that support fair chase and advocate for voluntary practices in the interim.”