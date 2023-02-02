Two “no pressure” Iowa fishing tournaments set for Feb. 11

Looking for a couple of ice fishing tournament opportunities during the first part of February in northwest Iowa? Both take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. The first will be the fourth annual Camp Autumn Ice Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser at Camp Autumn, a 30-acre private lake located near Sutherland (4233 Yew Avenue, Sutherland).

The second opportunity is the first annual East Okoboji Yellow Bass Beatdown (Hattie Elston State Park boat ramp).

Camp Autumn Tournament

Registration takes place at 9 a.m. with the fishing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A complimentary chili and spaghetti lunch will follow.

According to Adam Lybarger, director of Camp Autumn, there is no registration fee to fish the tournament. Free-will donations will be accepted with all of the money raised going toward scholarships for children to attend Camp Autumn, a therapeutic camp for children in northwest Iowa.

“We are thrilled to be able to open our lake to the public and provide a family friendly way for participants to connect with the outdoors and support a great cause,” Lybarger said. “All the money raised from the tournament goes to our scholarship program providing the needed funds for kids to come to camp this summer and receive the respite that is so needed during these trying times.”

Camp Autumn has an excellent population of crappies, bluegills and largemouth bass. Last year’s third annual event had over 150 participants of all ages and levels of ice anglers.

The tournament is a catch, measure and release event with prizes awarded in three categories: largemouth bass, crappies and bluegills. In addition to the main prize categories, there will also be opportunities to win special challenges sponsored by Autumn’s Heroes sponsors.

“Between prizes, give-a-ways, food, coffee and hot chocolate, we plan to give away around $5,000 worth of stuff to this year’s attendees,” Lybarger said. “All of which is made possible by our generous sponsors.”

The Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club (www.iagreatlakesfishingclub.org) is partnering with Camp Autumn. The club will provide ice shacks, heaters and fishing gear (on a first-come, first-serve/rotating basis).

Club members will also provide transportation from the parking lot to the main area of the lake, and be the official tournament judges to measure and log fish caught. The club is also providing the first 60 youngsters with a free ice fishing rod and reel and also putting on a demonstration to teach the youngsters about ice safety and the basics of ice fishing.

Additional information, registration links and a list of prizes can be found under events on the Camp Autumn Facebook page (www.facebook.com/campautumn).

East Okoboji Yellow Bass Beatdown

The Beatdown is presented by the local Delta Waterfowl Prairie Lakes Chapter and Oak Hill Outdoor. The tournament will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 with tournament takeoff at Hattie Elston State Park boat ramp on East Lake Okoboji.

Teams are allowed to fish any area on East Okoboji. The format will include two-angler teams with a maximum of 50 teams. Entry is $100 per team with a 30 yellow bass limit per team.

Nick Klatt, organizer of the event, says that payback will be 70% based on the number of teams entered. An optional Big Fish category will cost teams $10, with the winner of the largest yellow bass collecting that money.

A portion of the rest of the money will go to costs incurred in putting on the tournament, while the rest will go to the Prairie Lakes Chapter of Delta Waterfowl for special projects.

After the tournament is completed, the teams will take their fish to Oak Hill for the weigh-in.

“Oak Hill is a great place for the weigh-in,” Klatt said. “They have held weigh-ins there in past years and have plenty of room. Plus, they offer food and other refreshments on hand.”

For more information, stop in at Oak Hill Outdoor or contact Nick Klatt at (763) 355-4215.