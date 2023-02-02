Minnesota Letters to the Editor: DNR managing critters wrong

I’ve been doing this (hunting) long enough to have seen and recognize the changes that have been counter-productive in the DNR’s wildlife “management.”

I subscribe to this paper and try to keep an open mind. I look with envy at the Best Buck Contest submissions but realize giving hunters four months to remove these animals from the gene pool is a fool’s errand. Ranchers are not successful because they kill their prize breeders every year. One needs to look no further than the racks inside the fences at deer farms.

Another issue is the likely 15% of the “kill” that is not “harvested” – in part, because much of the season is without snow, part is allowing/promoting the use of small-caliber/ineffective firearms and the percentage of the current group of “hunters” who don’t know how to hunt or track.

I can’t help but smile at the kid in orange carrying a small-caliber rifle for deer hunting and knowing he or she was in camo a month earlier, carrying a 3 1⁄2-inch, 12-gauge shotgun for ducks or geese.

And then there is the wolf, including the one that peed on my wife’s kayaks two nights ago – on the trailer, 40 feet from our back door.

Frank Weber Nashwauk

Online Opinions

This issue’s question ———————————————————— Per its budget request, the DNR intends to raise resident individual fishing licenses by $5. What do you think?

A) Not enough. Fisheries need more.

B) Too much. Licenses are high enough already.

C) I think it’s just right.

Online results from last issue’s question ————————— Word from the Roundtable is that talks continue regarding elk reintroduction in the northeast. Are you a fan?

A) Yes, please. More elk, more places. (59%)

B) I don’t think it’s a good idea. (34%)

C) Don’t really care either way. (7%)

Commentaries and letters are the opinions of the writers, not necessarily those of Outdoor News

Attention Readers

