Pro Tip of the Week: Looking for panfish? Check the Mississippi backwaters

The Mississippi River backwaters are producing panfish of all species. I’ve been using minnows and spoons tipped with minnow heads to catch perch, and jigs tipped with plastics or spikes to get bluegills and crappies.

There are plenty of little fish in most backwater areas, but the key for me has been to use bigger baits and staying on the move and using electronics to find nicer fish.

As everyone should know, no ice is 100% safe, especially on a river system, so be careful. I’ve caught fish from 20 feet of water up to 6 feet of water.

The fish seem to be on the move all the time, but when you find them, Mississippi backwaters can produce some of the best fishing in the state.

Drew Evans

Years of guiding experience: Six

Favorite body of water: Mississippi River

Favorite fish to catch: Walleyes and perch

Evans has been fishing the Mississippi River for 35 years and has been a guide for six years. He fishes primarily Pool 4 of the Mississippi River. He can be reached at (507) 421-7256.