Ohio home to litany of raptors

Simply put, raptors are “birds of prey.”

As I drove around Wood County in northwest Ohio looking for flocks of mourning doves to hunt in late August and early September, I was surprised by the number of hawks perched on the wires overlooking the fields that I was passing.

Based upon the numbers that I was seeing, there must have been an infusion of migrants. That is my only explanation for the densities that appeared to be at about one per square mile at that time.

Unfortunately, between my imperfect eyes, lack of practice, and their skittish behavior, the hawk identification seminar that I attended many years ago no longer helped me positively identify any but the most obvious specimens.

I did sort out a northern harrier (marsh hawk) soaring low over a newly planted field; a pair of bald eagles (a white head and tailed adult and a young brown one) feeding on a roadkill groundhog and lots of kestrels (formerly called sparrow hawks), but I was uncertain about how to label most of them.

While red-tailed hawks and others are known to frequent Ohio throughout the year and nest locally, if they were all red-tailed hawks, some may have been juveniles and others perhaps different color phases.

And while many were the same size as red-tailed hawks, easily recognizable to me if they have their namesake adult tail plumage, others appeared to be other species.

Being the ever-curious sort, I was glad to have an opportunity to sign up for a timely online seminar offered by Matt Valercic, representing the Greater Cleveland Chapter of the National Audubon Society on Oct. 20, since more species are still due to pass through yet this fall and winter.

Using mostly his own photographs, he pointed out some of the differences between the species to help the some 80-plus participants of the Zoom meeting.

Valercic pointed out early in his talk some of the characteristics that make raptors distinctive, such their keen eyesight, sharp and strong talons for grabbing onto and holding prey, and hooked beaks for tearing apart flesh, confirming their carnivorous feeding habits.

In several cases, he mentioned the primary types of prey sought by the species of eagles, hawks, falcons, and owls that were discussed. They ranged from insects to reptiles, with fish, waterfowl, smaller birds, mammals, and carrion included.

One distinction that he suggested that new observers use as a clue to sort them out is to take note of the time of year that they are present and the time of day they seem to be actively feeding.

Some hunt during the day (diurnal), others at night (nocturnal), and the rest in the low light conditions of dawn and dusk (crepuscular).

His list of the 10 species of raptors that he considered to be year-round inhabitants of Ohio included bald eagle, and red-tail, red-shoulder, Cooper’s, and sharp-shinned hawks; American kestrel, peregrine falcon; and great horned, barred, screech owls.

The two that Valercic considered to be summer residents include the broadwinged hawk and osprey. His list of seven fall and winter migrants include northern harrier, rough-legged hawk, Merlin, and short-eared, longeared, northern sawwhet and snowy owls.

Several of these 19 species specifically prefer large, open fields with short grassy vegetation. This habitat is common in where Valercic calls “Hawk Alley” in Geauga County where he does much of his raptor watching and photography.

These land use practices are found on many of the Amish farms, and at airports, managed wildlife areas, parks, and cemeteries.

Space doesn’t permit repeating all of the field marks that he pointed out to look for in his mostly self-taken photographs of the 20 species that he covered. The 20th was of a great gray owl that he located and photographed elsewhere.

A recording of the presentation was made and will be made available so anyone interested in viewing it can do so at their own pace.

However, attempts to contact the Audubon chapter via their listed contact number 216-556-5441 to determine where to view it went to a recording indicating that the voicemail was full at the time of this writing. An e-mail inquiry also went unanswered.