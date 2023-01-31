Schedule changes highlight 2023 National Matches at Camp Perry

Port Clinton, Ohio — Those already planning to attend the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) 2023 National Matches should take note of considerable changes to the event calendar.

The annual National Matches has been a staple at Camp Perry, Ohio, since 1907. Over the years, the schedule of events has evolved to fit contemporary needs, with the addition of several competitive, educational, and other enlightening experiences. The new 2023 lineup has been modified to the benefit of both competitors and guests, with overlapping disciplines allowing further competitive opportunities while on Camp Perry’s celebrated grounds.

The most significant changes to the 2023 schedule involve the National Rimfire Sporter and Smallbore events, which will now be held at the beginning of the National Matches.

With the schedule changes, those competing in the .22 caliber Rimfire Sporter Match will have the chance to sign up for or simply observe the comparable .22 caliber Smallbore matches. Likewise, the National Smallbore lineup will run parallel to the CMP’s National Air Gun Championships – introduced in 2022 – for those junior athletes looking for experience in those disciplines.

The National Pistol Matches will continue its start after the Fourth of July before moving into the CMP Highpower National Championship, National Trophy Rifle Matches, and the National CMP Games events. As in past years, the National Matches will conclude with the Long Range rifle competitions.

With this updated arrangement, the CMP hopes competitors will be able to participate in even more enjoyable and challenging events during the National Matches season.

Summary of the 2023 National Matches Schedule:

• Rimfire Sporter Rifle: July 7-8

• Smallbore Rifle: July 7-16

• Pistol: July 10-16

• National Air Gun Championships: July 13-16

• CMP NM Jr. Rifle Clinic: July 17-21

• National Trophy and Highpower Rifle: July 17-28

• CMP/USMC Highpower Clinic and CMP Advanced Highpower Clinic: July 21-23

• CMP Rifle Games Matches: July 27-31

• Long Range Rifle: July 31-Aug. 5

Registration will open March 1. Review the new 2023 National Matches schedule and other event info at https://thecmp.org/competitions/matches.