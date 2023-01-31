Pennsylvania Outdoor News Letters to the Editor: Deer on hunters’ minds

Commentaries and letters are the opinion of the writers; not necessarily that of Pennsylvania Outdoor News.

Try second Saturday

We’ve now, as readers of this newspaper, had what seems like 100 years worth of arguments for and against the Saturday deer season opener.

The argument, from my perspective, simply comes down to folks who can’t hunt on Saturday (who don’t want all the big deer taken) vs. hunters who can hunt on Saturday (and don’t want to take off work Monday).

Here is a possible solution though. Just make the starter the second Saturday after Thanksgiving. As a reminder, deer don’t follow calendars, they probably won’t notice.

T.J. Platt Greensburg, Pa.

Plenty of deer

Many letters suggest how low our deer population is and how the Game Commission can do a better job by limiting license sales.

I sell rural land and hunting land for a living. I walk over 10,000 acres a year and manage wildlife and timber on thousands of acres. The deer population is too high in most parts of the state.

In some areas, more timber improvements need to be done in most situations.

The biggest thing I see is, hunters want to hunt from a heated stand or the road. Get out and hunt!

Clint Stout Brookville, Pa.

Antler rules good

It seems to me that the antler regulations are working just fine by the looks of the Reader Shots in recent issues of this newspaper and the bucks I see where I hunt.

Those who think the regulations need to be changed back to the way it used to be lack discipline and seem selfish, just because they don’t want to count points and shoot whatever.

I wasn’t a fan of the change at first, but now with several years in, I see dandy bucks where I hunt, and if I tag one, that’s a bonus. If not, he’ll be better next year. It’s working – leave it alone.

William Shaffer Mount Wolf, Pa.

PGC had it coming

In response to both sides of the Saturday/Monday opener debate, I do see both sides of the argument. But, it seems that the Game Commission tried to fix something that wasn’t broken.

The Monday opener stood for nearly 60 years with little or no complaining, resistance, or legislation to change. Yet on a whim, the agency went ahead with the change not contemplating the consequences of its actions.

Sadly, now the nearly 60% of hunters against the Saturday opener have introduced and support legislation to change the opener back to Monday.

I, and others, hate to see political involvement into seasons and bag limits, but the commission asked for it with its reckless decisions.

W.B. Warner East Springfield, Pa.

Try vo-tech program

Your article on the decreasing numbers of deer processors was very interesting. It really has become a big issue as greater deer hunter harvest spread out over longer seasons has caused deer processors problems.

These include lack of adequate storage space and more importantly, burnout for the meat cutters and lack of recruits entering the business.

My wife had an interesting idea. Why not try offering a vo-tech class in meat cutting for graduating high school students?

They’re trying it with CDL programs to offset the loss of truck drivers. Maybe the Game Commission could consider funding a few pilot programs in school districts where there is some interest.

Dennis Eckles Tobyhanna, Pa.

Too few deer now

I get tired of all the discussions about Sunday hunting. The Game Commission has an easy way to get an opinion; just send out a simple yes or no on the next license application.

I have bought a license and hunted for 62 years, and I have harvested my share of game. When my daughters and son started hunting, they at least could see deer throughout the day. Now grandchildren go out and might not see a deer all day.

Can you keep their interest to keep hunting? No, it’s too hard. The Game Commission needs to look at some of the seasons’ lengths. I am also an avid archery hunter, but seven weeks is too much.

Jake Gutshall Carlisle, Pa.

More women wanted

Eliminating the second spring gobbler tag to increase the flock might be a good idea, but the Game Commission will never let go of that cash cow.

More than 20,000 tags are sold every year and 25,000 were sold a few years ago at $21.97 a pop.

So, do the math.

I also found the letter writer’s comments in a recent issue on the workload women hunters go through preparing and cleaning up Thanksgiving dinner, and then trying to get ready to hunt a few days later, valid.

I’d like to hear from more women letter writers.

David Buchold Easton, Pa.

Backs Monday open

Back in the day before the slaughter started on Monday, the first day of buck season was crazy … dawn till dusk, a giant fire fight.

The first Saturday was insane … the people who could not hunt the first Monday came out Saturday plus all the people who did not score Monday.

After three years of slaughter, I was out the first Saturday dawn till dusk. I heard one shot. I did not hunt does for 12 years.

Now, move ahead to the change of first day being a Saturday. I bagged a huge buck at 7, and by the time I got the buck out of the woods it was 9:30, I only heard one other shot.

Take what you want from this. I really don’t think it’s working. So, now the bright lights who think this stuff up, they should admit this and go back to Monday.

Carl Scott

Summit Hill, Pa

State’s rules silly

I’ve been a resident of Pennsylvania now for almost two hunting and fishing seasons.

Coming from New York – we lived upstate in the middle of the Adirondacks – I have also hunted and fished in a couple of other states.

The reason I’m writing is that I have never seen such complicated fish and game laws.

Unbelievable permit requirements in this state.

A permit to kill a bear, come on! Normally goes along with the deer license. Sunday hunting; I can’t believe the debate over it. Not allowing hunting on Sundays is archaic.

Fishing regulations? You better have the laws with you since everywhere has a different requirement. A permit to take trout? Seasons? I’m getting tired of marking on the calendar the days this or that is open and closes, depending on this or that.

Trout fishing in the southern half of the state at least is defendant on stocking? It’s put and take. Waters warm up and trout are gone.

Sorry folks, Pennsylvania fish and game has a lot of problems. How do you make sense of these ridiculous rules?

Jim Murray Shippensburg, Pa.

They don’t care

I was hunting on game land 106 and the loggers were working. You would think because it is the hunters who purchased the land they would be able to hunt without any interference.

I called the game warden and he said they can do their work whenever they want. He did not care about my concerns. It goes along with everything else the Game Commission does from the doe license allocation to the seasons and whatever else you want to think about.

The agency is putting profits ahead of hunters’ concerns. I have been hunting game land 106 since 1963, and it is a shame that some things come to an end. The loggers will leave the area a mess, and you won’t even be able to walk in the area anymore.

James Koch

Birdsboro, Pa.

Doe tag sales bad

I have hunted here for the past 63 years, beginning at age 12 going to the field with my beagle or deer camp with family and friends.

Due to a disability, my way of hunting now is out the window of my truck.

The changes in the way we buy doe licenses will have adverse results. I can only speak for myself, but I’m sure it will affect others.

Online will be one way to purchase a license as well as over-the-counter. Online sales begins at midnight and over-the-counter for me at 9 a.m. Up to six licenses can be purchased at one time.

I do not own a computer, so online is out of the question.

A friend applies for a DMAP tag, which sells out within the hour.

If history repeats itself, what chance do I have of getting a tag? And the counties will take a hit in revenue.

Does the Game Commission care about hunters, or is it about the money?

Dan Martwinski New Castle, Pa.

Tate was right on

Richard Tate’s recent commentary concerning the wild turkey population and management practices in Pennsylvania was spot on.

It is obvious that a problem exists here with our falling wild turkey numbers.

As a turkey hunting guide, hunter and someone who has hunted successfully for wild turkeys around the country, in Canada and Mexico, I feel my observations are credible.

I have contacted Game Commission wild turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena, numerous times over the years to discuss my findings and she has been dismissive of my opinion.

To bring back our turkey numbers to where they once were and experience the gobbling that once existed, things need to change.

Our spring season here is too long, and the all-day hunting the last two weeks of the season only adds to more gobblers being removed.

All-day hunting and the second spring tag need to go, and the season must be shortened and restructured to better accommodate the turkeys, not the hunters.

We need to do our part to help the wild turkey resource here in Pennsylvania, regardless of what the Game Commission says or does.

Use only one tag each season and let jakes go and mature for next year. The future of the wild turkey in Penn’s Woods depends on it.

Tony Hudak Noxen, Pa.

Sunday deer opener

I agree with Ben Moyer’s recent column – allowing politicians to have any influence in managing the hunting world in any way is plain bad.

These are the last people on the planet to make good decisions on anything.

The Game Commission has missed the mark on many recent decisions, prompting the dissatisfaction and loss of confidence by all of the groups the agency influences.

No wonder people are looking for other ways to make their points of view heard. But getting politicians involved is bad business.

As far as opening day of deer season, I am on the fence. As a camp owner, father and grandfather, I see benefits and handicaps to both opening days.

One thing I’ve not seen any place, how about a real compromise. Open on Sunday.

Everyone gives a little and everyone gets a little.

Kenneth Alexander New Brighton, Pa.

Keep politicians out

I am 70 years old and have seen many changes in the 58 years I have been hunting.

Most of the changes have been good. I like the Saturday opener and I also like Sunday hunting, mostly because some of my family who could not hunt because of work or school obligations now can.

There are more than a few changes that I dislike, but you won’t hear me complain. Just like in a poker game, I have learned to play the hand that was dealt to me.

I only wish that was true for a lot of the letter writers in every issue who come out swinging about their latest complaint. Most of the complaints are about everything the Game Commission does wrong.

If the agency doesn’t do it their way, the obvious solution is to go to the politicians to make them see it their way.

I don’t have a problem with politicians or anyone for that matter questioning the Game Commission, but I do have a problem with them trying to force decisions down our throats.

What happens if we get a governor and senators who are anti-hunting. Once the genie is out of the bottle, you can’t go back.

Sonny Zampogna New Kensington, Pa.

CCC skills persist

Our family liked Karl Blankenship’s article on the Civilian Conservation Corps and how traces of its work are still evident today in Pennsylvania state parks.

My husband Gary’s father, Bill Cavanaugh Sr., was part of a CCC camp in Tioga County at Darling Run, then served four years in the Army during World War II.

In 1960, Bill and his wife built a beautiful log cabin home in Bradford County using the skills Bill acquired in the CCC.

Their son, my husband-to-be, helped build their cabin then used those same skills to build our log cabin home where we’ve lived for 58 years.

I have to believe the construction and conservation skills learned by young men in the 1930s are alive and well today in their descendants across America.

Janice Cavanaugh Gillett, Pa.

Get deer for another

I have a thought and wonder what other hunters may think.

Over the years I have family and friends who can no longer hunt due to age, injury or illness.

So why can’t they be able to purchase a hunting license and antlerless tag and someone else be able to harvest a deer for them, provided a form be filled out through the Game Commission.

The license information from both parties stating who is willing to harvest the deer for them and documented; this way someone who is not able to hunt can still enjoy venison.

A license will be bought, tags will be paid for and those people can still enjoy deer meat or something they hunted for years but can no longer due to reasons out of their control.

I understand they don’t want just anybody shooting deer for others and this is why both parties need to submit documentation as to who the license holder is and who the hunter will be before a deer is harvested.

I would be happy to help someone who can no longer hunt as long as it is done legally, harvest a deer and even take it to a butcher shop for them.

John Daley Schuylkill Haven, Pa.

