Ohio nature preserve sees big upgrades thanks to new volunteer efforts

Volunteers and staff built a new staircase at Shallenberger State Nature Preserve just outside of Lancaster using state tax checkoff money. (Photo courtesy Ohio DNR)

Lancaster, Ohio — Visitors will see a big improvement at Shallenberger State Nature Preserve thanks to the work of generous volunteers. The group from the Columbus Audubon’s Service in the Preserves program helped the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Natural Area and Preserves (DNAP) rebuild an aging staircase earlier this month.

“We sincerely thank Columbus Audubon’s Service in the Preserves volunteers,” DNAP Chief Jeff Johnson said. “This group has volunteered thousands of hours for nearly four decades helping our staff with projects like this one.”

The staircase, built in the 1970s, was in poor condition and needed to be rebuilt. Thirteen volunteers worked over the course of two days, hiking up a steep trail to the work site. They dismantled the structure, removing old lumber by hand, and carrying in new materials. Once complete, the group had constructed two flights of stairs, two decks, and a few other trail improvements in the preserve.

All lumber and hardware for this project were purchased using donated funds through the Ohio State Income Tax Checkoff Program. Through monetary donations or volunteering, there are a lot of ways to enhance Ohio’s state nature preserves. To learn more, visit the DNR website.

The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves administers 141 state nature preserves, protecting significant natural features for Ohioans to enjoy in perpetuity. Trail improvement projects such as this one are made possible thanks to donations made through the Ohio State Income Tax Refund Program and partnership with fellow organizations such as Columbus Audubon Society.

For more information on how to make a donation, visit https://ohiodnr.gov/naturalareas/donate. Contributions can also be made year-round via a check sent to the  ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, 2045 Morse Road, Building H-3, Columbus, OH 43229.

