More than $400,000 awarded to protect Lake Erie

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) has awarded more than $400,000 in Coastal Management Assistance Grants to be used to improve and protect Ohio’s Lake Erie shores. The $424,730 in funding will be used for coastal planning and public access.

“We’re excited to see how these projects develop and allow even more people to enjoy the scenic areas northern Ohio has to offer,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We are proud to partner with organizations that make protecting our coastal shores a top priority.”

Five grants were awarded for the Fiscal Year 2023. Projects range from Lake Erie public access planning to the construction of a walkway for people to enjoy the lakefront views of Lake Erie. The projects and recipients include:

• Metroparks Toledo – $150,000, Glass City Riverwalk Planning: The project includes maximizing habitat benefits for native plant and animal species and improved public access for recreation on the Maumee River.

• Conneaut Port Authority – $27,500; Marina Development Master Plan: This project will focus on planning for the waterfront community, for economic and environmental resilience, nutrient management, habitat enhancement, and public access.

• City of Lakewood – $77,230; Lakewood Pier Site Selection and Conceptual Design: City will work on a plan for pier connecting Lakewood Park and Lake Erie. Construction will increase public attraction and access to the lake and enhance natural habitats.

• City of Vermilion – $100,000; Harbor View Park Access Project.