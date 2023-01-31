Michigan’s U.P. wolf pack tally has been stable for years

Marquette, Mich. — Results from the 2022 wolf survey indicate that Michigan has a estimated minimum wolf population in the U.P. of 631 wolves.

Wildlife biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources released their findings of the latest Michigan gray wolf survey in January.

The survey, conducted in early 2022, shows the wolf population in the Upper Peninsula remains stable, as it has for more than a decade.

“These results show a continued trend of statistical stability, indicating that gray wolves may have reached their biological carrying capacity within the Upper Peninsula,”

said Cody Norton, the DNR’s wolf specialist. “Wolf presence has only

been confirmed twice genetically in the Lower Peninsula in recent times;

in 2004 and 2014.”

The survey, which is conducted every other winter, covers the U.P.,

including Drummond, Neebish, and Sugar islands, with Isle Royale

excluded. The wolves on Isle Royale are managed by the National Park Service.

Completing analysis of the field data collected during the DNR’s 2022 wolf survey

was delayed during the past year as wildlife biologists focused on

updating the state’s Wolf Management Plan.

The plan was updated using all pertinent social and biological scientific knowledge on wolves to date.

The minimum wolf population estimate from the 2022 survey is 631 wolves,

plus or minus 49 wolves. A total of 136 packs was estimated with an

average number of individuals per pack calculated at 4.5.

“Our minimum wolf population estimate is not statistically different from

the last estimate in 2020,” Norton said. “All of the estimates since

2011 have not differed statistically.”

Wolf density, however, appears to have shifted over time.

“The density of wolves may have decreased in some areas of the west U.P. and

increased in some parts of the east U.P.,” DNR wildlife biologist Brian Roell said.

This may be linked to significant winter weather events during 2013-2015,

which greatly reduced deer densities in mid- and high-snowfall zones of

the region.

Trending results



The wolf population in the U.P. showed mostly steady growth from 1989 to

2011. From 1994 to 2007, the population grew at an average annual rate

of 19%. From 2003 to 2007, the average annual growth rate was 12%.

The growth rate was expected to decline as the population moved toward the maximum level the U.P. can sustain.

Since 2011, the minimum estimate for the wolf population has remained stable

ranging from 618 to 695. A minimum estimate of 695 wolves occurred in

the U.P. during the winter of 2020.



Lower Peninsula

In October 2004, a wolf that had been captured and radio collared in the

eastern U.P. was captured and killed by a coyote trapper in Presque Isle

County of the northern Lower Peninsula. This event represented the

first verification of a wild wolf in the L.P. in at least 69 years.

Winter track surveys, however, during 2005-2010 failed to indicate the

presence of any wolves in the L.P.

In 2014, biologists from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

captured what appeared to be a wolf on a trail camera and were able to

collect a scat sample. DNA analysis of the scat confirmed that the

animal was a wolf. Although it is possible that wolves occur in the

L.P., as of January 2023, no wolves are known to exist there.

New dashboard

The DNR has produced a new online dashboard, making incidence of wolf-dog

conflicts more accessible for viewers. The dashboard includes mapped

data points of conflicts and a database of incidents over many years.

The improvement in presenting the data was suggested during meetings in

2022 of the Wolf Management Advisory Council and sections of the

recently updated Michigan Wolf Management Plan.

Changing legal status



The legal status of wolves at both the federal and state level has changed

several times, which impacts the ability of all agencies to manage

wolves. Regardless of changes in legal status, wolves in Michigan have

surpassed federal and state population recovery goals for 22 years. Gray

wolves are currently on the federal list of threatened and endangered species.

Consequently, they cannot be killed legally unless in defense of human life.

Regardless of the federal listing status, the Michigan DNR will continue

to have management responsibility for wolves in the state.

It is the regulatory authority over lethal take of wolves that varies with

the changing status of wolves. Implementing some portions of the

Michigan Wolf Management Plan are curtailed given the federally

endangered legal status of wolves.

Find out more about wolves and the Michigan Wolf Management Plan at Michigan.gov/Wolves.